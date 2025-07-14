WALTER MZEMBI APPLICATION DISMISSED

Harare regional magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei has dismissed former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi’s application challenging his placement on remand.

Magistrate Ndirowei ordered Mzembi to return to court on Friday for trial date allocation.

This development follows the court’s recent confirmation of three outstanding warrants of arrest against Mzembi.

The warrants were issued after Mzembi failed to appear in court since November 2018.

Magistrate Ndirowei had earlier dismissed Mzembi’s application to cancel the warrants, citing that his failure to appear in court was deliberate. Herald