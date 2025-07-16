COP UNWELL : MHLANGA TRIAL POSTPONED

The trial for Alpha Media Holdings journalist Blessed Mhlanga and HSTV general manager Olga Muteiwa on allegations of transmitting messages that incite violence or property damage has been deferred to July 31 following indications that the investigating officer was not feeling well.
Mhlanga and
Muteiwa are facing charges of transmitting messages that incite violence or
property damage, stemming from their coverage of two press briefings by war
veteran and former Zanu-PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza on January 27
and February 11.
The
investigating officer, Detective Edmore Nyazamba, on Tuesday told the court
that what the pair transmitted posed a danger to national security.
Detective
Nyazamba said Mhlanga and Muteiwa provided facilities for the publication of
Blessed Runesu Geza’s presser where certain statements were made.
He submitted
that the statements that were transmitted had the capacity to incite violence
and incite people to revolt against the Government.
Detective
Nyazamba said the pair transmitted statements made by Geza on the Internet and
social media platforms using media equipment available to them.
He told the
court that Mhlanga was communicating with Geza using X calls, which cannot be
intercepted easily.
Detective
Nyazamba said Mhlanga during the interview told the police that Geza organised
transport for him and his camera team to collect them from the offices to the
agreed venue, which he had no authority to disclose without permission from
Muteiwa.
When the trial
initially kicked off, Mhlanga and Muteiwa both pleaded not guilty to the
charges.
Through his
lawyer, Mr Chris Mhike, Mhlanga told the court that the State had wrongly
charged him.
Mr Mhike said
his client does not own or control HSTV, and neither is he a director. He said
Mhlanga never used any computer system to transmit the alleged messages.
Mr Mhike added
that his client has no access to the HSTV broadcasting account.
Muteiwa’s
lawyer, Mrs Beatrice Mtetwa, also submitted that her client is denying the
charges being levelled against her.
She told the
court that charges being faced by her client are defective and do not disclose
an offence.
Mrs Mtetwa also
submitted that her client denies that what was published incited violence. The
court heard that during the pressers, Geza called for the ouster of President
Mnangagwa, which the State claims could have incited unrest.
The prosecution
alleges that by broadcasting the events via HStv and YouTube, Mhlanga violated
the law. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment