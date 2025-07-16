COP UNWELL : MHLANGA TRIAL POSTPONED

The trial for Alpha Media Holdings journalist Blessed Mhlanga and HSTV general manager Olga Muteiwa on allegations of transmitting messages that incite violence or property damage has been deferred to July 31 following indications that the investigating officer was not feeling well.

Mhlanga and Muteiwa are facing charges of transmitting messages that incite violence or property damage, stemming from their coverage of two press briefings by war veteran and former Zanu-PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza on January 27 and February 11.

The investigating officer, Detective Edmore Nyazamba, on Tuesday told the court that what the pair transmitted posed a danger to national security.

Detective Nyazamba said Mhlanga and Muteiwa provided facilities for the publication of Blessed Runesu Geza’s presser where certain statements were made.

He submitted that the statements that were transmitted had the capacity to incite violence and incite people to revolt against the Government.

Detective Nyazamba said the pair transmitted statements made by Geza on the Internet and social media platforms using media equipment available to them.

He told the court that Mhlanga was communicating with Geza using X calls, which cannot be intercepted easily.

Detective Nyazamba said Mhlanga during the interview told the police that Geza organised transport for him and his camera team to collect them from the offices to the agreed venue, which he had no authority to disclose without permission from Muteiwa.

When the trial initially kicked off, Mhlanga and Muteiwa both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Through his lawyer, Mr Chris Mhike, Mhlanga told the court that the State had wrongly charged him.

Mr Mhike said his client does not own or control HSTV, and neither is he a director. He said Mhlanga never used any computer system to transmit the alleged messages.

Mr Mhike added that his client has no access to the HSTV broadcasting account.

Muteiwa’s lawyer, Mrs Beatrice Mtetwa, also submitted that her client is denying the charges being levelled against her.

She told the court that charges being faced by her client are defective and do not disclose an offence.

Mrs Mtetwa also submitted that her client denies that what was published incited violence. The court heard that during the pressers, Geza called for the ouster of President Mnangagwa, which the State claims could have incited unrest.

The prosecution alleges that by broadcasting the events via HStv and YouTube, Mhlanga violated the law. Herald