MARRIED HEADMASTER'S AFFAIR TEACHER ROCKS SCHOOL





Bikita Fashu High School head, Happson Dina, is allegedly at the centre of a storm involving a scandalous affair with his subordinate, Amina Debora Dzoro, a single female staff member. It is reported that on June 12, 2025, Dina was caught pants down by his wife, having sex with Dzoro in the school vehicle.

Startled, the couple unlocked the car. In the commotion, the child his wife was carrying fell. Dzoro allegedly grabbed and bit her on three fingers, injuring her. Dina then held his wife by the neck and threatened to kill her.

Her cries drew the attention of nearby people, and Dzoro fled, while Dina turned to a security guard who attended the scene, allegedly accusing him of interfering with his personal life and firing him on the spot. Dina reportedly assaulted his wife again, this time at Mangondo Turn-Off, and the matter was reported to the police at Bikita Minerals Base.

Dina’s wife has since filed a protection order (GTPR72/25) against him at Gutu Magistrate Court, which was granted on June 16, 2025.

When contacted for comment, Dina said he was not aware of the incident and referred all the questions to the District Schools Inspector (DSI). “I am not aware of the matter; after all, I am not allowed to talk to the media. Talk to the DSI,” said Dina.

Dzoro said it’s a wrong number and dropped the call. When called again, she said, “let me give you someone you can talk to. Are you sure you called the right number?” asked Dzoro. She, however, called, saying this reporter should seek permission from her lawyer to publish the story or get sued.

However, parents are up in arms with Dina, who is said to be misusing school vehicles for personal affairs, often travelling with Dzoro to lodges. They allege that the school’s Nissan Note, which is not branded, is used for private errands. Masvingo Mirro