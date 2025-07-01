WIFE CATCHES HUBBY IN BED WITH MAID

Harare Civil Court magistrate Ms Johanna Mukwesha has granted a protection order in favour of a woman who took her husband to court over physical abuse after she caught him bedding their housemaid.

A retired soldier, Goodwill Katanha found himself at the centre of a scandal after being caught in a compromising position with their housemaid by his wife, Beauty Katanha.

The shocking incident occurred in the dining room of their Westlea home in Harare at midnight.

“My husband slept with my maid in the dining room and from that day, he has been physically abusing me,” she said.

Katanha said when she caught them in the act, the housemaid ran away, and after that, her husband threatened her with a knife to silence her.

“He told me no one would believe me, and he said I should protect his name and forget what I saw,” said the woman.

Since the incident, the woman claims her once-loving husband has become increasingly abusive, using threats, intimidation, and even physical violence, to silence her.

She said her husband told their children that she was a witch and had to vacate their home.

Katanha claimed that for the past decade, she had been the one taking care of the family while he squandered his money with girlfriends.

“He is the one who collects the US$500 paid by our tenants, but I do not have access to the money,” Katanha said.

She also told the court that her husband was also chasing their son away because he was the first to witness the incident.

Katanha said her husband insisted on using the spare bedroom, saying that his manhood couldn’t function if he slept in their matrimonial bed.

The ex-soldier firmly denied all the allegations, insisting that he had no involvement in the matter.

He stated that he was being falsely accused and that the claims were fabricated to tarnish his reputation.

The man also claimed that he abstained from intercourse after finding out that his wife had a boyfriend in Mozambique, where she stayed for a year.

According to him, he had distanced himself from the family’s internal disputes long before tensions escalated, and he maintained that he had never taken part in any form of intimidation, threats, or violence.

“My military background is being unfairly used against me to create fear and suspicion. There was no concrete evidence linking me to the alleged incidents,” he argued, urging his wife to carry out a thorough and unbiased investigation.

The Katanha family exchanged words before the court, revealing how they had both kept their marital disputes a secret for more than four years.

The ex-soldier promised his wife that if she harassed the housemaid, he would intervene, insisting that she was innocent. Herald