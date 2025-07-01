WIFE CATCHES HUBBY IN BED WITH MAID

Harare Civil Court magistrate Ms Johanna Mukwesha has granted a protection order in favour of a woman who took her husband to court over physical abuse after she caught him bedding their housemaid.
A retired
soldier, Goodwill Katanha found himself at the centre of a scandal after being
caught in a compromising position with their housemaid by his wife, Beauty
Katanha.
The shocking
incident occurred in the dining room of their Westlea home in Harare at
midnight.
“My husband
slept with my maid in the dining room and from that day, he has been physically
abusing me,” she said.
Katanha said
when she caught them in the act, the housemaid ran away, and after that, her
husband threatened her with a knife to silence her.
“He told me no
one would believe me, and he said I should protect his name and forget what I
saw,” said the woman.
Since the
incident, the woman claims her once-loving husband has become increasingly
abusive, using threats, intimidation, and even physical violence, to silence
her.
She said her
husband told their children that she was a witch and had to vacate their home.
Katanha claimed
that for the past decade, she had been the one taking care of the family while
he squandered his money with girlfriends.
“He is the one
who collects the US$500 paid by our tenants, but I do not have access to the
money,” Katanha said.
She also told
the court that her husband was also chasing their son away because he was the
first to witness the incident.
Katanha said
her husband insisted on using the spare bedroom, saying that his manhood
couldn’t function if he slept in their matrimonial bed.
The ex-soldier
firmly denied all the allegations, insisting that he had no involvement in the
matter.
He stated that
he was being falsely accused and that the claims were fabricated to tarnish his
reputation.
The man also
claimed that he abstained from intercourse after finding out that his wife had
a boyfriend in Mozambique, where she stayed for a year.
According to
him, he had distanced himself from the family’s internal disputes long before
tensions escalated, and he maintained that he had never taken part in any form
of intimidation, threats, or violence.
“My military
background is being unfairly used against me to create fear and suspicion.
There was no concrete evidence linking me to the alleged incidents,” he argued,
urging his wife to carry out a thorough and unbiased investigation.
The Katanha
family exchanged words before the court, revealing how they had both kept their
marital disputes a secret for more than four years.
The ex-soldier
promised his wife that if she harassed the housemaid, he would intervene,
insisting that she was innocent. Herald
