TWO YEARS LATER : I JUST WANT TO BURY MY CHILD

The mother of the late Princess Shoko, who was allegedly murdered by her sister Alista Sibanda and her husband John Zvivi, has asked for police intervention to enable her to bury her child and end a two-year stand-off, which is piling on extraordinary pain on her.

Princess was only four-years-old when she was allegedly murdered by the couple two years ago. The couple then fled to South Africa. They were extradited from that country in March this year.

Given that Princess’ body was found in a bad state, in a stream along the Harare/Bulawayo highway, it’s haunting her family that two years later, she is yet to be buried.

In a letter dated June 30 (on Monday) Nomsa Sibanda, who is the late Princess’ biological mother, has requested for police intervention so that she gets a second DNA test and a burial order for her to bury her child as quickly as possible.

There have been a flood of reports on social media that Nomsa’s DNA tests, conducted at the time of Princess’ death in 2023, failed to match her daughter.

Nomsa’s lawyers, Hamunakwadi and Nyandoro Law Chambers, have now written to the police to facilitate a second DNA test, within seven days.

The lawyers said Nomsa “positively identified the body of her daughter which was discovered in a stream along the Harare/Bulawayo Road.

“It was in a bad state. The pathologist’s findings at the material time were inconclusive as toxicology results were still pending.

“Due to the said inconclusive findings, our client was ordered to participate in a DNA test to determine the maternity of the corpse that she positively identified.

“Our client has informed us that the said DNA test samples were forwarded to the National University of Science and Technology Applied Genetic Testing Centre for processing in 2023.

“Unfortunately, for reasons unknown to our client, the DNA test results have not been officially available to our client despite having fully paid.

“We believe the anomaly could be a genuine human error or administrative mistake that can be easily corrected by our client taking another DNA test against the body that she has positively identified at all material times and which is still being kept at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary.”

The lawyers added: “We are, however, aware through social media that the results that have since been published on various social media platforms are not Princess Shoko’s but, instead, belong to an unidentified male child.

“As you might be aware, this matter has become one of great public concern given the unusual time frames involved.

“Since August 2023, the body of our client’s daughter has been indefinitely kept at the mortuary at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. As it stands there is no guarantee that the body of Princess Shoko is going to be released in the nearest foreseeable future.

“This communication serves to request the intervention of your esteemed office, particularly with the following:

The facilitation of expedited DNA re-test within a period not exceeding seven days and with prompt assistance and facilitation of burial arrangements of the remains of Princess Shoko.

“This we believe is in the best interest of transparency and accountability.

“We are also of the view that your immediate facilitation of the above requests will give finality to the mother and grant closure to a family that has endured a difficult and traumatising period.”

Nomsa said no official communication was made to her except when she learnt that her DNA did not match the body being held at Parirenyatwa, through various social media platforms.

Following their extradition, Sibanda and Zvivi have subsequently appeared in court.

Alista has since been convicted and sentenced to 24-months in prison for physical abuse under the Children’s Act.

John is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for the murder trial. H Metro