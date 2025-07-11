NEW JUDGE JUDGEMENT CHALLENGED

A Harare businessman has approached the High Court challenging his conviction and sentencing by former regional magistrate Clever Tsikwa days after his elevation to be a Judge of the Labour Court.

Tinaapi Nyawo was convicted of fraud in a judgment read by Regional magistrate Feresy Chakanyuka on a day Tsikwa was taking oath of Judge’s office and he was sentenced to an effective three years.

Nyawo through his lawyer Admire Rubaya has approached the High Court arguing that the proceedings which continued on July 2 and finished on July 7 days after Justice Tsikwa had been appointed judge by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and published in the government gazette should be set aside.

They have cited magistrate Chakanyuka as the first respondent and the Prosecutor General as the second respondent in the review application. They argue that Magistrate Chakanyuka’s decision to proceed with the case, pronouncing judgment and sentence despite an objection that it was unlawful for her to proceed should be set aside.

The State responded to the objection saying Tsikwa became a judge after taking oath of office and not mere publication of his name in the gazette. They argue that Tsikwa’s appointment by the President meant he was now a judge and ceased to be a magistrate which meant the matter had to be stopped and restarted before a new judicial officer not to be continued by magistrate Chakanyuka.

It is their argument that a person cannot be appointed as a judicial officer of more than one court except as otherwise provided in the Constitution. “The previous judicial officer had become functus officio, and proceedings were now a nullity consequent to the trial being abortive. The decisions of the 1st Respondent (Chakanyuka) cannot withstand scrutiny in terms of the law. They are invalid and grossly irregular as to implicate this Honourable Court’s powers of review.

“The grossness of the errors of the 1st Respondent, who was being cheered on by the 2nd Respondent, is self-evident as she exercised non-existent powers and/or jurisdiction which is undoubtedly and brazenly invalid,” the application reads.

In the application, Rubaya argues that the proceedings became null and void and should have been stopped when Mr Tsikwa was appointed judge.

“The appointment as a Judge automatically terminated the appointment as a Magistrate by operation of law. He could not be a judge and a magistrate at the same time in the same body.

“Honourable Justice Tsikwa was no longer an employee of the Judicial Service Commission but was now a Constitutional Official as from 2 July 2025,”

In his papers Nyawo said Magistrate Chakanyuka did not take heed to the objection which she proceeded to dismiss, and sentenced him to three years imprisonment.

He said magistrate Chakanyuka “for all intents and purposes, had no jurisdiction and had taken over proceedings which were a nullity as from the 2nd of July 2025.”

“If the proceedings of the 2nd and 3rd of July 2025 are a nullity, then those of the 4th of July 2025, which include the verdict of guilty, are also a nullity.

“The proceedings of the 7th of July 2025 suffer from the same fate; thus, my sentencing should be set aside as it is already a nullity.

“I am currently languishing in prison on the basis of that sentence passed by the 1st Respondent (Magistrate Chakanyuka) thus, it should be set aside, otherwise I will be in prison for the next three (3) years,” his application reads. Nyawo added that his lawyers had advised him that matter which opened before Mr Tsikwa had become abortive upon his ascension to higher office of the Labour Court Judge on July 2.

He argues the State also took part in short-circuiting justice “pursuing me in the face of clear constitutional provisions prohibiting my further prosecution before Honourable Justice Tsikwa.” Herald