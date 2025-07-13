GATA OVER MAKOVA RILES WAR VETS



The recent declarations of national hero status for the late Dr Sydney Gata and liberation war hero status for Colonel Claudius Makova have sparked controversy, highlighting the complexities of Zimbabwe’s hero recognition system.

While Dr Gata, a former Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) boss, was accorded the highest honor and buried at National Heroes Acre, Makova, a distinguished liberation war veteran and military leader, was denied the same privilege.





Colonel Makova’s life was a testament to his unwavering dedication to his country and his people. Born with a sense of purpose, he joined the liberation struggle in 1977 under the Chimurenga name George Tichaitora Muchadura, crossing into Mozambique to fight for Zimbabwe’s freedom.





Several war veterans from Masvingo Province who spoke to TellZim News on condition of anonymity for fear of victimization said Makova equally deserved to be declared a national hero.





The war veterans said it was however not surprising that he was left out because he had no strong political connections with the current government considering that at some point he left Zanu PF to form Zimbabwe People First with former vice president Joice Mujuru.





“This did not come as a shocker, we know he deserved but he had no political connections because of his links to Zimbabwe People First and Joice Mujuru,”said one war veteran.





Another said real heroes were being sidelined in many aspects while they are alive and after death as witnessed by the honour given to Colonel Makova.





“Several comrades were denied that status and many are being left out even on other important programmes while they are alive, so we liberated this country and that was that, our contribution is no longer valued,” said another veteran.





On the other hand, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the late ZESA boss Sydney Gata a national hero status and was buried at the national shrine while Colonel Makova a distinguished war veteran and military leader was denied the same privilege although he was conferred liberation war hero status and got a state assisted funeral at his farm in Mkwasine, Chiredzi.





The two declarations sparked controversy, highlighting the complexities of Zimbabwe’s hero recognition system.





A proud son of Bikita, hailing from Chief Ziki’s area, Colonel Makova’s roots deeply influenced his commitment to the nation’s struggle for independence. His military journey took him to Tanzania, where he underwent initial training, and later to Nachingwea training camp, where he honed his skills as an instructor.





Furthering his military education, Colonel Makova was sent to Romania in 1979, where he completed advanced military training in 1982. Upon his return home, he was integrated into the Zimbabwe National Army and commissioned as a Lieutenant on July 22, 1983.





Throughout his illustrious military career, Colonel Makova rose through the ranks with distinction, becoming Captain in 1984, Major in 1990, Lieutenant Colonel in 1994, and finally, Colonel in 1995. He served in various capacities, including Public Relations Officer, Officer Commanding Shows and Displays, Deputy Director of Public Relations, and Director of Public Relations.



