GOVT : WE HAVE ACQUIRED 200 AMBULANCES

The Government, under the Presidential Emergency Medical Scheme (PEMS), is expecting a fleet of 200 ambulances that will be deployed to health facilities across the country’s 10 provinces to strengthen emergency services.
Speaking during
the Presidential Emergency Medical Outreach programme in Epworth yesterday,
Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora said the Government had
signed a memorandum of understanding with Discovery Ambulance Services, which
is presently conducting outreach programmes.
The scope of
the outreach also includes the provision of screening and treatment of common
health issues such as diabetes and hypertension by doctors, nurses and
pharmacists.
“We are
expecting a huge fleet of ambulances to complement our ambulances in the
Ministry of Health (and Child Care). So far, we are looking to start with about
200 ambulances,” said Minister Mombeshora.
“Some of the
ambulances are displayed here, which are being used in emergencies. So, this is
a very good complementary activity that you are witnessing today.
“Our President
is always saying leaving no place and no one behind.”
ZANU PF Harare
Province chairperson Cde Goodwills Masimirembwa said the outreach programmes
improve people’s access to medical services.
“We have
ambulances and emergency units in which children and adults are being trained
to deal with emergencies at the household level. So, if a person collapses, a
person has a medical emergency, you know that within the community there are
people who have been trained through these outreach programmes,” he said.
Discovery
Ambulance Services chief executive officer Mr David Munowenyu said
collaboration with the Government was yielding significant results in
communities in terms of health delivery.
“The training
empowers them to provide better care while allowing them to share
responsibilities, so they can also work and sustain their families.
“The initiative
aligns with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, which aims for universal health
coverage, ensuring no one and no place is left behind,” he said.
“Ministry of
Health (and Child Care) and Discovery Ambulance Services have come to cover
that gap for such things, to say we are there to bridge that gap. If you are
sick and you don’t have money to do a certain operation, we are coming in as
the Presidential Emergency Medical Scheme.”
“You see; this
is what it’s all about — to cover those people who can’t afford to treat
themselves. As you can see, people here are being treated for free, getting
medicine for free, going for checkups with doctors for free. “
Public-private
partnerships have become an important pillar in supporting the Government’s
drive to ensure universal and equitable access to healthcare. Sunday Mail
