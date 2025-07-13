GOVT : WE HAVE ACQUIRED 200 AMBULANCES



The Government, under the Presidential Emergency Medical Scheme (PEMS), is expecting a fleet of 200 ambulances that will be deployed to health facilities across the country’s 10 provinces to strengthen emergency services.

Speaking during the Presidential Emergency Medical Outreach programme in Epworth yesterday, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora said the Government had signed a memorandum of understanding with Discovery Ambulance Services, which is presently conducting outreach programmes.

The scope of the outreach also includes the provision of screening and treatment of common health issues such as diabetes and hypertension by doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

“We are expecting a huge fleet of ambulances to complement our ambulances in the Ministry of Health (and Child Care). So far, we are looking to start with about 200 ambulances,” said Minister Mombeshora.

“Some of the ambulances are displayed here, which are being used in emergencies. So, this is a very good complementary activity that you are witnessing today.

“Our President is always saying leaving no place and no one behind.”

ZANU PF Harare Province chairperson Cde Goodwills Masimirembwa said the outreach programmes improve people’s access to medical services.

“We have ambulances and emergency units in which children and adults are being trained to deal with emergencies at the household level. So, if a person collapses, a person has a medical emergency, you know that within the community there are people who have been trained through these outreach programmes,” he said.

Discovery Ambulance Services chief executive officer Mr David Munowenyu said collaboration with the Government was yielding significant results in communities in terms of health delivery.

“The training empowers them to provide better care while allowing them to share responsibilities, so they can also work and sustain their families.

“The initiative aligns with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, which aims for universal health coverage, ensuring no one and no place is left behind,” he said.

“Ministry of Health (and Child Care) and Discovery Ambulance Services have come to cover that gap for such things, to say we are there to bridge that gap. If you are sick and you don’t have money to do a certain operation, we are coming in as the Presidential Emergency Medical Scheme.”

“You see; this is what it’s all about — to cover those people who can’t afford to treat themselves. As you can see, people here are being treated for free, getting medicine for free, going for checkups with doctors for free. “

Public-private partnerships have become an important pillar in supporting the Government’s drive to ensure universal and equitable access to healthcare. Sunday Mail