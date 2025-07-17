FIRST LADY OPENS DRUG REHABILITATION CENTRE



First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday opened a trendsetting Angel of Hope Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Harare, a facility symbolising a shift from awareness to action, walking the talk in the menace against drugs and substance abuse.

Right in the gritty, pulsating heart of Mbare, a suburb more often associated with headlines of drug dens and wasted youth some who succumbed to peer pressure something extraordinary happened.

There is a new centre for rehabilitation at the Stodart Arena which accommodates up to 200 patients, providing a secure environment with a holistic approach blending social amenities, basic education, medical treatment, social support through counselling and rigorous physical activity.

Under the guidance of trained coaches, patients do workouts and therapeutic interventions aimed at naturally flushing toxins from their bodies, at the same time tackling behavioural issues including rebelliousness and disrespect.

Where once hopelessness lingered and the smell of burnt crystal meth hung in the air, a fresh scent of recovery, dignity and transformation now floats free of charge, thanks to a bold and hands-on intervention by the First Lady Dr Mnangagwa.

For beneficiaries, it started as tears and trembling hands as parents and guardians from across Zimbabwe went through the registration process, clutching their children some barely responsive, others visibly agitated victims of a growing drug crisis that has gripped the nation.

The centre’s first intake was quickly oversubscribed. Long queues snaked through the compound, with mothers and fathers sobbing silently as they filled in registration forms, praying that this would be the place where their sons and daughters would find healing.

Each victim was carefully screened before being admitted into the programme. Some came with visible withdrawal symptoms. Others, shockingly, had the audacity to smuggle drugs onto the premises a stark reminder of the grip addiction holds.

The contraband was immediately confiscated and the individuals placed under strict observation.

With barely 120 hours after being incorporated into the centre, there were already notable changes yesterday as the patients were paraded before the First Lady, Dr Mnangagwa and their parents, smartly clad in Angel of Hope blue attire tracksuits with shaved heads.

Led by their trainers, they marched past the crowd, much to the ululation of their parents and guardians whose faces portrayed glimpse of hope.

Dr Mnangagwa, who addressed the delegates after first touring the newly established Angel of Hope Drug Rehabilitation Centre, said it is intended to rehabilitate children and young adults who have been caught up in the nefarious web of drug and substance abuse.

The First Lady said drug and substance abuse has become a growing threat to public health, national security, economic growth and social stability regionally and globally and Zimbabwe is no exception. Herald