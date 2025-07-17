GOVT TO APPROVE PRIVATE HOSPITAL FEES

Private hospitals will no longer be allowed to increase their service charges without Government approval and will be legally required to admit patients in life-threatening conditions for at least 48 hours — even if they cannot pay upfront.

This is part of sweeping reforms proposed under the Medical Services Amendment Bill.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi announced the proposed changes during the Bill’s second reading in the National Assembly on Tuesday, describing the law as a vital step towards aligning Zimbabwe’s health sector with constitutional guarantees on access to care.

He said the Bill seeks to bring the Medical Services Act in line with Section 76 of the Constitution, which provides that every citizen and permanent resident has the right to basic health services, and that emergency medical treatment must not be denied.

The proposed law will empower the Minister of Health and Child Care to set maximum fees and permissible increase percentages for services provided at private medical institutions.

Any attempt to exceed these limits, or to raise charges beyond the approved threshold, would require direct Ministerial consent.

Minister Ziyambi said this amendment was necessary to protect patients from unjustified and unaffordable costs in a sector often accused of profiteering.

“This Bill, Mr Speaker Sir, is a testament to our commitment ensuring that every citizen and permanent resident of our nation has access to essential health services,” said Minister Ziyambi.

“The memorandum accompanying this Bill clearly outlines its primary objective, that is to uphold constitutional rights related to health and these rights are clearly stipulated in the Constitution.”

He said Clause 9 of the Bill proposes amendments to the principal Act regarding fees and charges levied by private health institutions.

“Subsection 1 stated that no responsible authority at a private hospital should impose fees above a prescribed amount or increase them by more than a prescribed percentage except with the approval of the Minister.

“It also included a proviso that … imposing fees above a prescribed amount would not apply to fees already being charged immediately before a fixed date. The amendment in this Bill repeals this proviso,” said Minister Ziyambi.

“Fees and charges at private health institutions, regardless of when they were first introduced, will be subject to the prescribed maximums and percentage increases unless specifically approved by the Minister.

“This change ensures greater oversight and control over the cost of private healthcare, aiming to protect patients from exorbitant charges.”

Another key provision of the Bill makes it mandatory for private health facilities to provide emergency treatment for patients suffering from life-threatening conditions, regardless of their financial situation.

Once admitted, patients must be stabilised for a minimum of 48 hours before being referred or discharged.

The Government may also enter into cost-recovery agreements with private providers to cover such services.

“Perhaps, Mr Speaker, one of the most impactful provisions is the new Section 12(a), inserted by Clause 8, which prohibits the refusal of emergency medical treatment by private health institutions, aligning with Section 76, Subsection 3 of the Constitution,” said Minister Ziyambi.

“This mandates private institutions to admit patients suffering from life-threatening conditions for a period of not less than 48 hours for stabilisation, even if they cannot afford treatment.

“This is a lifeline for many and the Bill also allows for agreements between the Minister and private institutions for cost recovery.”

The Bill also places a renewed focus on vulnerable groups, giving the Health Minister the power to introduce specific healthcare provisions for children, persons with chronic illnesses, people with disabilities and veterans of the liberation struggle.

In addition, it provides for the creation of a National Consultative Health Forum to facilitate greater public participation in shaping national health policies.

Calling the proposed law a progressive and necessary reform, Minister Ziyambi said it would strengthen Zimbabwe’s healthcare system by ensuring that access to treatment is not based on wealth, but on the principle of human dignity. Herald