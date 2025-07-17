GOVT TO APPROVE PRIVATE HOSPITAL FEES

Private hospitals will no longer be allowed to increase their service charges without Government approval and will be legally required to admit patients in life-threatening conditions for at least 48 hours — even if they cannot pay upfront.
This is part of
sweeping reforms proposed under the Medical Services Amendment Bill.
Justice, Legal
and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi announced the proposed
changes during the Bill’s second reading in the National Assembly on Tuesday,
describing the law as a vital step towards aligning Zimbabwe’s health sector
with constitutional guarantees on access to care.
He said the
Bill seeks to bring the Medical Services Act in line with Section 76 of the
Constitution, which provides that every citizen and permanent resident has the
right to basic health services, and that emergency medical treatment must not
be denied.
The proposed
law will empower the Minister of Health and Child Care to set maximum fees and
permissible increase percentages for services provided at private medical
institutions.
Any attempt to
exceed these limits, or to raise charges beyond the approved threshold, would
require direct Ministerial consent.
Minister
Ziyambi said this amendment was necessary to protect patients from unjustified
and unaffordable costs in a sector often accused of profiteering.
“This Bill, Mr
Speaker Sir, is a testament to our commitment ensuring that every citizen and
permanent resident of our nation has access to essential health services,” said
Minister Ziyambi.
“The memorandum
accompanying this Bill clearly outlines its primary objective, that is to
uphold constitutional rights related to health and these rights are clearly
stipulated in the Constitution.”
He said Clause
9 of the Bill proposes amendments to the principal Act regarding fees and
charges levied by private health institutions.
“Subsection 1
stated that no responsible authority at a private hospital should impose fees
above a prescribed amount or increase them by more than a prescribed percentage
except with the approval of the Minister.
“It also
included a proviso that … imposing fees above a prescribed amount would not
apply to fees already being charged immediately before a fixed date. The
amendment in this Bill repeals this proviso,” said Minister Ziyambi.
“Fees and
charges at private health institutions, regardless of when they were first
introduced, will be subject to the prescribed maximums and percentage increases
unless specifically approved by the Minister.
“This change
ensures greater oversight and control over the cost of private healthcare,
aiming to protect patients from exorbitant charges.”
Another key
provision of the Bill makes it mandatory for private health facilities to
provide emergency treatment for patients suffering from life-threatening
conditions, regardless of their financial situation.
Once admitted,
patients must be stabilised for a minimum of 48 hours before being referred or
discharged.
The Government
may also enter into cost-recovery agreements with private providers to cover
such services.
“Perhaps, Mr
Speaker, one of the most impactful provisions is the new Section 12(a),
inserted by Clause 8, which prohibits the refusal of emergency medical
treatment by private health institutions, aligning with Section 76, Subsection
3 of the Constitution,” said Minister Ziyambi.
“This mandates
private institutions to admit patients suffering from life-threatening
conditions for a period of not less than 48 hours for stabilisation, even if
they cannot afford treatment.
“This is a
lifeline for many and the Bill also allows for agreements between the Minister
and private institutions for cost recovery.”
The Bill also
places a renewed focus on vulnerable groups, giving the Health Minister the
power to introduce specific healthcare provisions for children, persons with
chronic illnesses, people with disabilities and veterans of the liberation
struggle.
In addition, it
provides for the creation of a National Consultative Health Forum to facilitate
greater public participation in shaping national health policies.
Calling the
proposed law a progressive and necessary reform, Minister Ziyambi said it would
strengthen Zimbabwe’s healthcare system by ensuring that access to treatment is
not based on wealth, but on the principle of human dignity. Herald
