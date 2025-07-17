HIV CASE : WOMAN GOES TO THE HIGH COURT

A Harare woman charged with deliberate HIV transmission has taken her case to the High Court, arguing that the State is violating her constitutional rights since the law under which she is being charged has been repealed.
She is
challenging Harare magistrate Taurai Manwere and the National Prosecuting
Authority of Zimbabwe in her application.
She is being
represented by Paidamoyo Saurombe.
The woman filed
an application for review after Manwere dismissed her application for referral
to the Constitutional Court for determination on whether or not the section
that she is being charged under is still law.
She wants the
Constitutional Court to determine whether her continued prosecution and
consequent trial on present charges based on a repealed provision of the law is
not in violation of her constitutional rights.
The woman was
arrested on March 31, 2022 and appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on
April 1, where she was placed on remand on a charge of deliberate transmission
of HIV.
Allegations are
that between March 2021 and November of the same year, the woman allegedly
unlawfully infected her boyfriend with HIV.
In May 2022,
Zimbabwe repealed section 79 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act,
which criminalised HIV transmission.
This decision
effectively decriminalised deliberate transmission of HIV.
The repealed
section of the Act imposed penalties for deliberately infecting another person
with HIV.
These included
a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
In August 2022,
the woman made an application to have the charges against her quashed after the
repeal of section 79 of the Act.
She submitted
that she had a right not to be convicted for an act or omission that is no
longer an offence.
On November 18,
2022, the court dismissed her application and ruled that section 17 of the
Interpretations Act provides for retrospective application of the law.
In her latest
application, the woman submitted that the ruling by the magistrate was fatally
defective and did not comply with the requirements of the law.
She said when
constitutional issues arose in criminal courts, the criminal court acted within
the ambit of section 175 of the Constitution for determination.
“The
magistrate's decision to dismiss my application on the basis that it was
fatally defective, frivolous and vexatious is grossly unreasonable as it takes
away my right to equal protection and benefit of the law as provided for under
section 56(1) of the Constitution,” she submitted.
“The law
entitles me to approach the Constitutional Court and have a question of the
validity of a provision of the law determined, but the court a quo (lower
court) has taken away that right from me without just cause.
“The court a
quo has taken away from me the right to equal protection of the law and will
bring me to trial having arrogated to itself powers that it does not have.”
She argued that
a travesty of justice awaits her if the trial proceeds.
“The
magistrate's decision to dismiss my application for referral on two grounds is
irreconcilable with the law and is a gross irregularity and no judicial officer
under the same facts and circumstances would come up with the same decision,”
she said.
“The door has
been closed through gross irregularities and is grossly unreasonable such that
no judicial officer under the same facts and circumstances would come up with
the same decision.
“I, therefore,
pray that the ruling of the magistrate on my application for referral be set
aside.” Newsday
