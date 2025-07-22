FAMILY LOSES HOME IN ARSON ATTACK



A family in Hwange’s Empumalanga suburb has been left counting losses after a raging inferno gutted their home and destroyed property worth US$15 000 in a suspected arson attack on Sunday afternoon.

The blaze tore through House Number 76 near Zero Complex shortly after 2PM, leaving only ashes and heartbreak. According to the Hwange Local Board (HLB) Fire Brigade, a distress call was received at 2:13PM and the Red Lion fire truck rushed to the scene, arriving just nine minutes later.

“On arrival, a house was well alight. Few household property had already been taken out and neighbours were trying to extinguish the fire using garden hoses,” reads the fire report.

Despite valiant efforts by neighbours and firefighters armed with high-pressure hosereels, the fire left a trail of destruction. Thankfully, no fatalities were reported, although one brave fire crew member sustained a cut on the hand from window glass during the rescue operation.

The inferno consumed everything in its path — bedding, clothing, sofas, personal documents, roofing sheets, tubing and wiring — amounting to an estimated US$15 000 in losses.

“Preliminary investigations indicate arson as the suspected cause of the fire,” said the fire brigade.

HLB council chairperson Cllr Petersen Ncube expressed sorrow over the tragic incident and made an emotional plea to the public.

“The recent fire incident is deeply regrettable. Our thoughts are with the family who lost their property in the blaze, and we share in their worry and distress,” said Cllr Ncube.

He acknowledged the need for the local authority to tighten safety measures across residential areas and announced plans to consider random inspections to ensure compliance with power installation requirements.

“In the meantime, I appeal to kind-hearted individuals and organisations to extend support to the affected family, either in cash or in kind,” he added.

As the ashes settle, the community now rallies behind the traumatised family, hoping that kindness will help rebuild what the fire took away. B Metro