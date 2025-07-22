SCRAP METAL THIEF'S LUCK RUNS OUT

Muziwakhe
Nyathi (55) was nabbed after he and two accomplices broke into the Zupco depot
in Kelvin North and made off with scrap metal and foam rubber worth US$2 520.
Nyathi appeared
before Western Commonage magistrate Archie Wochiwunga on Monday facing theft
charges. He pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody to 31 July for
sentencing.
Zupco was
represented in court by security officer Sylvia Kandiero (42), who testified
that the trio breached the depot through a damaged fence at around 5.30 PM on
13 July.
“They entered
the premises and helped themselves to the scrap metal and foam rubber,” said
prosecutor Mr Tafara Dzimbanhete. “But their luck ran out when alert security
officers spotted them and gave chase.”
Nyathi, in a
panic, tried to bolt but was swiftly apprehended by the Zupco guards and handed
over to the police. The loot was recovered on the spot.
His two
partners in crime vanished into thin air and are still on the run, with police
launching a full-scale manhunt.
Zupco staff say
the depot has become a hotspot for thieves targeting metal parts and discarded
vehicle foam. B Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment