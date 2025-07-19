COUNCILLORS' FOREIGN TRIPS CAPPED

Foreign trips for councillors and council officials have been capped at three per year, among a cocktail of measures introduced by the Government aimed at preventing the misuse of public resources within local authorities.
This comes as
the Government announced a comprehensive package of allowances and benefits for
local authority officials aimed at enhancing working conditions.
In a circular
dated 17 July 2025 and addressed to all local authorities, the Minister of
Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, announced a raft of measures,
including caps on foreign travel, tighter oversight on workshops and training
and the removal of exit packages for councillors.
“All
councillors and officials travelling outside Zimbabwe on official trips must be
granted Cabinet Authority before departure,” said Minister Garwe.
“Foreign trips
will not exceed three (3) trips per year. Under no circumstances may a
councillor or official travel without such permission.”
Applications
for such travel must be submitted in writing to the Permanent Secretary at
least 14 days before the date of departure and must include full justification
and associated costs.
Residents have
long raised concerns over unnecessary foreign travel by local authorities,
which they say diverts resources from service delivery.
Minister Garwe
also reiterated restrictions on the hosting of workshops, seminars, training
sessions and “look and learn” visits.
For urban
councils, such events must take place within their jurisdiction, while rural
district councils are confined to their administrative districts — unless prior
written approval is granted.
“Any council
wishing to hold a function outside the limits given should make a submission to
the Permanent Secretary in writing, requesting authority,” he said.
Some local
authorities have been holding such engagements outside of their provinces, an
issue seen as draining resources by residents.
To improve
mobility and enhance service delivery, councils may apply for permission to
offer councillors motorbike loans valued at no more than US$2 000 per bike,
with strict justifications required.
“If a council
wishes, councillors are to be availed with a 5-year motorbike loan facility,”
said Minister Garwe.
“The
application to purchase motorbikes can only done to the Minister and must
contain justification for the purchase, the budget line and amount budgeted for
the same, the type of equipment and justification, the cost and the conditions
attached to the use of the equipment. Councils wishing to utilise this facility
are to purchase motorbikes not exceeding the value of USD$2 000.”
Councillors
will receive structured monthly allowances, with mayors and council
chairpersons earning US$265, deputy mayors and vice-chairpersons receiving
US$243, committee chairpersons US$229 and ordinary councillors US$221.
Twenty percent
of these amounts will be implemented starting January 2026.
However,
Government has removed exit packages for councillors at the end of their terms.
“The minister
has approved that no exit package be paid to any councillor on the completion
of his/her term of office,” reads part of the circular.
This move comes
in response to past controversies surrounding golden handshakes — lavish,
non-performance-based severance packages — awarded to outgoing councillors,
especially mayors and executives.
Golden
handshakes often include cash, vehicles or equity and are viewed as draining
local authority coffers without guaranteeing improved service delivery.
Councillors are
also entitled to residential and commercial stands, free parking and a grave
during their term of office.
However,
Minister Garwe clarified that the title of “Alderman” remains honorary and
carries no financial or material benefits.
Minister Garwe
warned councils against implementing unapproved benefits.
“Any circular
that arbitrarily raised allowances without ministerial approval or awarded
perks outside this circular should recover same forthwith,” he said.
He further
directed the Auditor-General to audit all allowance payments and perk
allocations to ensure compliance.
“The
interpretation of this circular rests with the Secretary of Local Government
and Public Works, and all previous circulars on allowances and perks are hereby
cancelled,” the minister added.
The new
measures follow the 2025 All-Councillors Indaba held in Bulawayo in June, where
the minister had pledged to formalise the perks structure.
The circular,
he said, is effective immediately. Sunday Mail
