DIASPORA REMITTANCES SURGE

Diaspora remittances recorded an 8 percent increase to US$879 million for the five months to May 2025 compared to the corresponding period last year.
The latest
figures from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) highlight the growing
contribution of Zimbabweans in the Diaspora to the country’s economy.
During the
period under review, remittances accounted for 16,1 percent of total foreign
currency inflows, solidifying their position as a critical source of external
finance.
The consistent
growth in remittances reflects the strong financial support from the Zimbabwean
Diaspora to their families and the broader economy.
The surge in
remittances also underscores the vital role played by Zimbabweans living abroad
in bolstering the nation’s foreign currency receipts, which jumped by 22
percent in the first five months of this year. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment