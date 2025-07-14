ANOTHER FC PLATINUM IN ACCIDENT

FC Platinum’s midfield dynamo Oscar “Horror” Bhebhe was rushed to hospital on Monday morning after being involved in a car accident that left him nursing a broken arm.

The details surrounding the crash remain unclear, but sources confirmed that the gritty midfielder is receiving treatment at Bulawayo’s Mater Dei Hospital.

The shocking incident has sent fresh waves of concern through the Pure Platinum Play camp, coming just two weeks after the tragic death of fellow midfielder Brian Banda in another road accident.

Bhebhe’s condition is reported to be stable, but fans are anxiously awaiting official updates from the club. Herald