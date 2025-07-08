COPS BANNED FROM KOMBI BUSINESS

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has banned all officers from engaging in the passenger transport business following an internal inquiry that uncovered widespread misconduct within the force.
According to an
internal memo issued to all police units, officers were immediately ordered to
cease involvement in the transport sector, either directly or through proxies.
The directive
follows public complaints and a formal investigation that confirmed serious
breaches of conduct by officers involved in the minibus taxi and commuter
omnibus trade.
The kombis were
allegedly not being stopped at police roadblocks or targeted during enforcement
operations, raising questions about abuse of authority and unfair competition.
“The inquiry
was instituted after a public outcry where there were allegations of gross
misconduct against the service,” the memo states. “Unfortunately, the inquiry
also confirmed gross misconduct within the rank and file of the organisation.”
The
investigation, launched under the Police Trials and Boards of Inquiry
Regulations of 1965 and the Police Act [Chapter 11:10], found that some
officers were running transport businesses in violation of standing regulations
that prohibit members of the force from conducting private business without the
express permission of the Commissioner-General.
“It is an
offence to conduct such business without approval,” the memo warned. “All
officers/members are directed to stop any involvement in the passenger
transportation business in whatever manner.”
The directive
also states that any officer found defying the ban will be charged in terms of
the Police Act, and a Board of Inquiry (Suitability) will be convened to
determine further disciplinary measures.
Police
intelligence units have been instructed to monitor compliance and submit the
names of those still involved in transport operations.
“Police
intelligence is implored to identify such culprits and forward their
particulars to their respective Officers Commanding Provinces for action to be
taken,” the memo says.
The ZRP
stressed the need to restore public confidence and safeguard the integrity of
the police force.
“We have a duty
to protect the good image of the service,” the statement adds. “Any such
measures will be taken from time to time as we strive to maintain a cordial
working relationship with the generality of our people.”
Provincial
commanders were given until midday on 5 July to confirm receipt of the
directive. CITE
0 comments:
Post a Comment