COPS BANNED FROM KOMBI BUSINESS

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has banned all officers from engaging in the passenger transport business following an internal inquiry that uncovered widespread misconduct within the force.

According to an internal memo issued to all police units, officers were immediately ordered to cease involvement in the transport sector, either directly or through proxies.

The directive follows public complaints and a formal investigation that confirmed serious breaches of conduct by officers involved in the minibus taxi and commuter omnibus trade.

The kombis were allegedly not being stopped at police roadblocks or targeted during enforcement operations, raising questions about abuse of authority and unfair competition.

“The inquiry was instituted after a public outcry where there were allegations of gross misconduct against the service,” the memo states. “Unfortunately, the inquiry also confirmed gross misconduct within the rank and file of the organisation.”

The investigation, launched under the Police Trials and Boards of Inquiry Regulations of 1965 and the Police Act [Chapter 11:10], found that some officers were running transport businesses in violation of standing regulations that prohibit members of the force from conducting private business without the express permission of the Commissioner-General.

“It is an offence to conduct such business without approval,” the memo warned. “All officers/members are directed to stop any involvement in the passenger transportation business in whatever manner.”

The directive also states that any officer found defying the ban will be charged in terms of the Police Act, and a Board of Inquiry (Suitability) will be convened to determine further disciplinary measures.

Police intelligence units have been instructed to monitor compliance and submit the names of those still involved in transport operations.

“Police intelligence is implored to identify such culprits and forward their particulars to their respective Officers Commanding Provinces for action to be taken,” the memo says.

The ZRP stressed the need to restore public confidence and safeguard the integrity of the police force.

“We have a duty to protect the good image of the service,” the statement adds. “Any such measures will be taken from time to time as we strive to maintain a cordial working relationship with the generality of our people.”

Provincial commanders were given until midday on 5 July to confirm receipt of the directive. CITE