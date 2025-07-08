MINING FIRM BULLDOZES INTO A VILLAGE

A mining company, Muzururi Mining Development is allegedly carrying out a coal mining operation in Zamuchiya, Ward 23, Mutema-Musikavanhu constituency in Chipinge without obtaining necessary clearances and certificates from responsible authorities.

Sources told Chipinge Times that the company is currently holding drilling operations in Mariya to collect coal samples.

Chipinge Rural District Council (RDC) Chairperson Godfrey Makuyana said Muzururi Mining Development does not have the required paperwork.

“We told them to bring relevant papers before allowing them to prospect for coal. When they came last year, they said they wanted to prospect for coal in the area. But we believe they already knew that there is coal.

“We managed to get in touch with the head of the company to discuss the way forward and do things in a proper way and see how they are going to operate and how this will benefit the community,” said Makuyana.

Muzururi Mining Development Director, Tatenda Mawere denied the allegations. He said his company is adhering to all regulatory requirements.

“I don’t know what you are talking about. Why would they be bypassed? What I know is that according to the law, after being given special grants you have to consult with relevant parties. How do you start mining activities without doing all that? But let me verify and come back to you,” said Mawere.

Chipinge Residents and Ratepayers Trust (CRRT) expressed concerns over the coal exploration activities, highlighting a lack of transparency and accountability.

CRRT team Leader Allanviny Murozvi said the company failed to formally introduce itself to the community and did not engage in any consultations with local leaders or residents.

“The company has not formally introduced itself to the community. There were no engagements or consultative meetings that took place between the company and the community. Traditional and civic leaders were not adequately engaged. The entire process lacks transparency and accountability,” said Murozvi.

Chipinge District Development Coordinator (DDC), William Mashava said he had to check with his superiors before confirming the details. Masvingo Mirror