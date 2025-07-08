MINING FIRM BULLDOZES INTO A VILLAGE

A mining company, Muzururi Mining Development is allegedly carrying out a coal mining operation in Zamuchiya, Ward 23, Mutema-Musikavanhu constituency in Chipinge without obtaining necessary clearances and certificates from responsible authorities.
Sources told
Chipinge Times that the company is currently holding drilling operations in
Mariya to collect coal samples.
Chipinge Rural
District Council (RDC) Chairperson Godfrey Makuyana said Muzururi Mining
Development does not have the required paperwork.
“We told them
to bring relevant papers before allowing them to prospect for coal. When they
came last year, they said they wanted to prospect for coal in the area. But we
believe they already knew that there is coal.
“We managed to
get in touch with the head of the company to discuss the way forward and do
things in a proper way and see how they are going to operate and how this will
benefit the community,” said Makuyana.
Muzururi Mining
Development Director, Tatenda Mawere denied the allegations. He said his
company is adhering to all regulatory requirements.
“I don’t know
what you are talking about. Why would they be bypassed? What I know is that
according to the law, after being given special grants you have to consult with
relevant parties. How do you start mining activities without doing all that?
But let me verify and come back to you,” said Mawere.
Chipinge
Residents and Ratepayers Trust (CRRT) expressed concerns over the coal
exploration activities, highlighting a lack of transparency and accountability.
CRRT team
Leader Allanviny Murozvi said the company failed to formally introduce itself
to the community and did not engage in any consultations with local leaders or
residents.
“The company
has not formally introduced itself to the community. There were no engagements
or consultative meetings that took place between the company and the community.
Traditional and civic leaders were not adequately engaged. The entire process
lacks transparency and accountability,” said Murozvi.
Chipinge
District Development Coordinator (DDC), William Mashava said he had to check
with his superiors before confirming the details. Masvingo Mirror
