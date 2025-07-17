WIFE HIRES GANG TO KILL CHEATING HUSBAND

A woman and her tenant have been remanded in custody for allegedly organising a gang which killed her husband.

The man, who was a taxi driver, has been identified as Alex Sinoia and his body was found on the outskirts of Kaguvi suburb ,close to Umvovo Farm, in Chegutu..

Sekai Apirizi, who is the late taxi driver’s wife, and her co-accused Munyaradzi Munyaradzi, appeared at the Chegutu Magistrates Court yesterday and were remanded in custody until July 30.

The court heard that the Sekai ordered Munyaradzi to hire a gang to discipline Alex, whom she accused of having numerous girlfriends.

Munyaradzi complied and hired the gang. They called Alex, pretending to be clients in a desperate need of a taxi.

When Alex arrived at the secluded area, he was attacked and left with multiple injuries.

After executing their job, the crew approached Sekai demanding payment.

Sekai allegedly gave the crew US$200.

What she didn’t know was that her husband had been left for dead

His body was found last week. H Metro