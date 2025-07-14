CHARAMBA'S 26 TONNES OF FERTILISER STOLEN

A businessman from Kwekwe has appeared in court after she was implicated in a theft of 26 tonnes of ammonium nitrate belonging to the Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba.
Sithabisile
Mpofu (49) was not asked to plead to theft of trust property when she appeared
before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo yesterday and was released on US$400 bail.
As part of her
bail conditions, Mpofu was ordered not to interfere with witnesses, to
surrender her travel documents and to report once a week at CID Southerton
police station.
Allegations are
that on July 10, Moyo entered into a trust agreement with Mr Charamba through
his assistant, Ms Tsitsi Chirwa.
The agreement
required her to transport 26 tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser from J &
J Company at Windmill, St Mannocks, Mt Hampden, Harare to Subdivision 2,
Elephant Hills Farm – Mr Charamba’s property at Battlefields near Kwekwe.
Prosecutors
alleged that on July 11, Mpofu provided Ms Chirwa with a truck horse affixed
with registration number AFQ 4733 and a trailer with registration number ACE
6741 being driven by her accomplice Stewart Sanikwa who is at large.
According to
the National Prosecuting Authority, arrangements were that Mr Gift Nyamutowa
would accompany the truck, but he arrived late
The truck was
loaded with the bags of fertiliser and left the warehouse headed for Kwekwe on
the same day.
“The truck
driver took advantage of Mr Nyamutowa’s absence and drove off without an
escort,” the NPA said.
It is alleged
that Mpofu failed to deliver the consignment as agreed and the driver
disappeared with it.
“When Mr
Nyamutowa arrived at the farm, he found the fertiliser had not been delivered
and reported the incident to the police,” said the NPA.
The value of
the stolen property is worth US$17 000 and nothing was recovered. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment