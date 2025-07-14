SIX STUDENTS SUSPENDED AS UZ BURNS

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has suspended six students for rallying their colleagues to participate in a protest against the institution’s administration.
The suspended
students are Narshon Kohlo, Blessing Mtisi, Nodesha Maingehama, Tafadzwa
Katsande, Tawana Hove and Tariro Mtukura. The sextet is accused of violating
the institution’s rules and regulations after it was found guilty of “holding
an unlawful demonstration” at the university halls of residence on May 12 this
year.
The six were
suspended in terms of section 8(3) of the UZ Act, which stipulates that
students should not engage in any conduct, whether on or off-campus, that is
reasonably likely to harm the interests of the university, its staff or fellow
students.
The students
argue that they were suspended for “exercising our constitutional right to
demonstrate, demanding quality education and fair remuneration for our
lecturers”.
The suspension
of the six students comes barely two weeks after UZ dismissed four lecturers’
union leaders over the strike by the institution’s educators.
The fired
lecturers are Association of University Teachers president Munyaradzi
Chamburuka, secretary-general Bornface Mwakorera, organising secretary Justin
Tandire, and spokesperson Obvious Vengeyi.
The lecturers
have been on an indefinite strike since April as they push for better working
conditions.
They are
demanding a salary of US$2 500 for the least paid lecturer, up from US$230 per
month and a ZiG component of less than US$200 when converted.
University
authorities are taking no prisoners and have recruited adjunct lecturers to
“replace” the striking educators.
This
short-termism, coupled with the latest suspension of students, further
amplifies calls by critics that UZ authorities are barking up the wrong tree.
The elephant in
the room is the strike by lecturers who want better salaries.
The lecturers
argue that they have engaged university authorities for the past seven years to
no avail.
We expect UZ
authorities to engage the striking lecturers and iron out their differences.
After paying
fees, students expect a better service, not a situation where there are no
lecturers or there are adjunct lecturers who are so clueless to the extent of
approaching striking lecturers for assistance.
That the strike
has continued to date exposes the arrogance of university authorities. The
union described the university administrators as “overpaid bureaucratic puppets
who have sunk to new depths of latrine-grade governance”.
They continue
in this mode as they appear to enjoy the support of their principals. Once the
powers-that-be pull the rug from under their feet, they will be exposed for who
they are: “overpaid bureaucratic puppets”, according to the union.
By the time the
principals wake up from a deep slumber, standards will have sunk to an all-time
low.
The biggest
losers in this are the university, students and potential employers.
Under the
prevailing tough economic environment where students are struggling to raise
fees, it’s unfair that after completing their studies, they leave the
university having mastered nothing, paying the price for the confrontation
between lecturers and authorities.
Employers will
have to contend with half-baked graduates.
How can UZ
become an institution of choice when competent lecturers are on strike?
Lecturers and
UZ authorities will not come to the negotiating table as long as the former
accuses the latter of being arrogant.
The two parties
have not yet reached a mutually hurting stalemate, which forces them to the
table.
At this
juncture, government intervention is crucial to resolving the crisis.
Government
cannot continue pretending all is well. Newsday
