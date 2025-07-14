SIX STUDENTS SUSPENDED AS UZ BURNS

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has suspended six students for rallying their colleagues to participate in a protest against the institution’s administration.

The suspended students are Narshon Kohlo, Blessing Mtisi, Nodesha Maingehama, Tafadzwa Katsande, Tawana Hove and Tariro Mtukura. The sextet is accused of violating the institution’s rules and regulations after it was found guilty of “holding an unlawful demonstration” at the university halls of residence on May 12 this year.

The six were suspended in terms of section 8(3) of the UZ Act, which stipulates that students should not engage in any conduct, whether on or off-campus, that is reasonably likely to harm the interests of the university, its staff or fellow students.

The students argue that they were suspended for “exercising our constitutional right to demonstrate, demanding quality education and fair remuneration for our lecturers”.

The suspension of the six students comes barely two weeks after UZ dismissed four lecturers’ union leaders over the strike by the institution’s educators.

The fired lecturers are Association of University Teachers president Munyaradzi Chamburuka, secretary-general Bornface Mwakorera, organising secretary Justin Tandire, and spokesperson Obvious Vengeyi.

The lecturers have been on an indefinite strike since April as they push for better working conditions.

They are demanding a salary of US$2 500 for the least paid lecturer, up from US$230 per month and a ZiG component of less than US$200 when converted.

University authorities are taking no prisoners and have recruited adjunct lecturers to “replace” the striking educators.

This short-termism, coupled with the latest suspension of students, further amplifies calls by critics that UZ authorities are barking up the wrong tree.

The elephant in the room is the strike by lecturers who want better salaries.

The lecturers argue that they have engaged university authorities for the past seven years to no avail.

We expect UZ authorities to engage the striking lecturers and iron out their differences.

After paying fees, students expect a better service, not a situation where there are no lecturers or there are adjunct lecturers who are so clueless to the extent of approaching striking lecturers for assistance.

That the strike has continued to date exposes the arrogance of university authorities. The union described the university administrators as “overpaid bureaucratic puppets who have sunk to new depths of latrine-grade governance”.

They continue in this mode as they appear to enjoy the support of their principals. Once the powers-that-be pull the rug from under their feet, they will be exposed for who they are: “overpaid bureaucratic puppets”, according to the union.

By the time the principals wake up from a deep slumber, standards will have sunk to an all-time low.

The biggest losers in this are the university, students and potential employers.

Under the prevailing tough economic environment where students are struggling to raise fees, it’s unfair that after completing their studies, they leave the university having mastered nothing, paying the price for the confrontation between lecturers and authorities.

Employers will have to contend with half-baked graduates.

How can UZ become an institution of choice when competent lecturers are on strike?

Lecturers and UZ authorities will not come to the negotiating table as long as the former accuses the latter of being arrogant.

The two parties have not yet reached a mutually hurting stalemate, which forces them to the table.

At this juncture, government intervention is crucial to resolving the crisis.

Government cannot continue pretending all is well. Newsday