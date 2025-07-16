BUSINESSMAN : I LOST US$87K

Businessman John Rukodzi says he has lost about US$87,000 in potential business which has been affected by the controversy surrounding his Rukodzi Perish Cemetery along Seke Road.
Rukodzi said
his cemetery was not an illegal set-up and it has the right to accept payments
for burial services just like other cemeteries around the country.
He said before
the controversy erupted, two years ago, his company was selling an average of
five graves a day at US$80 per grave at the cemetery which is located opposite
the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.
“The sale of
five graves a day dropped to nothing,” the businessman said.
“To calculate
80 x 365 for a year, it amounts up to US$29,200 and up to the present day, the
loss is US$29,200 x 3 = US$87,600 for losses.
“Imagine
Rokodzi Perish is a company registered under the laws of Zimbabwe.”
Two years ago,
Rukodzi was arrested and dragged to court for allegedly operating an illegal
cemetery opposite the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. sRukodzi and
his team clashed with the owners of Zororo Memorial Park.
The row started
when Rukodzi Perish Cemetery sold more than 50 graves, at US$80 each, and the
case spilled into the courts. Rukodzi was arrested for allegedly using burial
orders and issuing receipts in the name of a legitimate cemetery company,
Zororo Memorial Park.
The businessman
said his cemetery was approved by authorities.
“The Retreat
Estate cemetery started in 1910 under a white farmer. I was then later
appointed (to run) the cemetery. I’m not
the one who set up the cemetery but the white farmer.
“I have
attached the approval documents of regularisation of the cemetery. The cemetery
was not stopped by the High Court. The businessman attached documents to show
that the cemetery was operating above board. One of the documents is a
Certificate of Incorporation dated March 16, 2022, which was issued by the
Registrar of Companies.
The other
document shows that he was given the mandate to run the cemetery by one
Emmanuel Chigodora of Retreat Farm, Eyerstone Farm, Waterfalls, Harare.
Chigodora was
chosen by members of the Retreat Estate to represent them.
“I Emmanuel
Chigodora do hereby nominate and appoint John Rukodzi (59-038637 F71), who
resides at Murape School, Seke, to be in charge of five cemeteries of Retreat
Estate so as to maintain, protect, improve and extend the cemeteries as a way
of keeping the graveyards well to avoid (distraction), sue and arrest anyone in
contact in the area of twenty five hectares of the land extension.
“The affidavit
was signed on July 15, 1996.
He also
attached an approval from the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare.
“Your request
seeking registration and formalisation of former Retreat Farm cemetery into
rental and tax for use as a cemetery is approved,” reads the letter. You are
however advised to observe and fulfill all the other necessary requirements
relating to the proposed activity.
“There are no
adverse events anticipated as a result of the proposed activity in the area.”
He also
attached a letter from the National Museum and Monuments of Zimbabwe.
“I write to
acknowledge receipt of the above report for the proposed cemetery and
crematorium located along Seke Road next to Zororo Memorial Park to the west of
the Robert Mugabe International Airport.
“The project
involves allocation of graves, construction of a crematorium, construction of a
chapel and other parlour services.
“The project
will be set on 260 hectares of land. The report recorded no cultural or
archaeological sites within the project area and the project can, therefore,
proceed according to the National Museum and Monuments Act 25:11.
“’Chance Find
Procedures’ should always be followed during project implementation.
“In terms of
the National Museum and Monuments of Zimbabwe Act 25:11, if the developer
encounters any cultural or archaeological material during operation he/she
should stop working and report such findings to the Executive Director of the
National Museum and Monuments of Zimbabwe in writing.” H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment