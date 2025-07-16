WOMAN STEALS FROM SCOTT SAKUPWANYA'S FIRM

A 33-year-old woman stole US$5 000 from her employer and even splashed part of the money to pay a sangoma in a desperate bid to avoid arrest.

The woman, who is from Penhalonga, will spend the next few months doing community service after she was convicted of stealing US$5 000 from her employer Betterbrands.

Shylet Maposa, of Redwing Mine Compound, was convicted and sentenced to 24 months imprisonment by Mutare Magistrate, Annie Ndiraya, after pleading guilty to theft charges.

The court heard that the complainant, 28-year-old Sharlot Chinonzwa, an employee at Betterbrands Company, which operates at Redwing Mine, had securely placed US$5 000 inside a jacket in her wardrobe.

Maposa, who had been entrusted with keys to carry out domestic chores at Chinonzwa’s residence, took advantage of the trust and stole the money.

Prosecuting, Tafadzwa Zulu said the theft came to light after the complainant discovered the missing cash and alerted the police.

Investigations led to Maposa’s arrest last week.

“She confessed to taking the money and said she had used part of it to cater for her family needs. She also admitted to having paid US$1 300 to a traditional healer in Dangamvura, claiming she was trying to spiritually protect herself from arrest,” said Ms Zulu.

Following her arrest, police recovered US$3 500 from Maposa. The remaining US$1 500 is still unaccounted for.

Maposa’s 24-month jail term was partially suspended.

Seven months were set aside on condition of good behaviour over the next five years, while another seven months were suspended on condition that she restitutes the outstanding US$1 500. The remaining ten months were commuted to 350 hours of community service, which she will perform at Tsvingwe Clinic. H Metro