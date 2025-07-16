WOMAN STEALS FROM SCOTT SAKUPWANYA'S FIRM

A 33-year-old woman stole US$5 000 from her employer and even splashed part of the money to pay a sangoma in a desperate bid to avoid arrest.
The woman, who
is from Penhalonga, will spend the next few months doing community service
after she was convicted of stealing US$5 000 from her employer Betterbrands.
Shylet Maposa,
of Redwing Mine Compound, was convicted and sentenced to 24 months imprisonment
by Mutare Magistrate, Annie Ndiraya, after pleading guilty to theft charges.
The court heard
that the complainant, 28-year-old Sharlot Chinonzwa, an employee at
Betterbrands Company, which operates at Redwing Mine, had securely placed US$5
000 inside a jacket in her wardrobe.
Maposa, who had
been entrusted with keys to carry out domestic chores at Chinonzwa’s residence,
took advantage of the trust and stole the money.
Prosecuting,
Tafadzwa Zulu said the theft came to light after the complainant discovered the
missing cash and alerted the police.
Investigations
led to Maposa’s arrest last week.
“She confessed
to taking the money and said she had used part of it to cater for her family
needs. She also admitted to having paid US$1 300 to a traditional healer in
Dangamvura, claiming she was trying to spiritually protect herself from
arrest,” said Ms Zulu.
Following her
arrest, police recovered US$3 500 from Maposa. The remaining US$1 500 is still
unaccounted for.
Maposa’s
24-month jail term was partially suspended.
Seven months
were set aside on condition of good behaviour over the next five years, while
another seven months were suspended on condition that she restitutes the
outstanding US$1 500. The remaining ten months were commuted to 350 hours of
community service, which she will perform at Tsvingwe Clinic. H Metro
