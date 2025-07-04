BOSSO ROCKED BY CORRUPTION

Highlanders Football Club is being rocked to its foundations by a toxic cocktail of in-house fights, secret payments, shady contracts, and claims of corruption that insiders say are tearing the club apart.
Explosive
details emerging from deep inside the Bosso corridors reveal that some
executive members have been quietly lining their pockets—paying themselves
US$80 each for attending matches, despite that benefit being meant only for the
club treasurer.
“There is no
executive resolution backing those payouts. Only the treasurer is supposed to
be paid after home games because they work with the PSL on finances. But
somehow, others dipped their fingers in the till,” a source close to the drama
revealed.
Another shocker
involves one executive member allegedly pocketing nearly US$3 000 in allowances
throughout the year—without any supporting documentation or club resolution.
“These guys
campaign claiming they want to serve Highlanders, but it’s all about the money.
The paper trail is clear—someone was paid food and accommodation allowances for
the whole of 2024 with no paperwork backing it up. That’s why auditors keep
throwing out Bosso’s books,” the source fumed.
Adding fuel to
the fire, one executive member is accused of doing business with the club
through his own company, allegedly getting paid thousands after players were
referred to his organisation for “procedures.”
“That’s
textbook conflict of interest. Meanwhile, Division One coach Melusi Sibanda is
still owed winning bonuses. Players are owed signing-on fees. But someone in
the executive got paid first—how does that make sense?” the source asked.
The scandal
doesn’t end there.
The club signed
a player on a cushy deal involving a signing-on fee and a residential stand.
Despite not playing a single first-team game the entire season, the player
earned a fat monthly salary—reportedly more than regular first-team players.
“Kaindu didn’t
even know about the player’s deal. Someone clearly messed up. It’s not the
player’s fault—it’s the office. There are even cases where players were
overpaid, and one player allegedly has two contracts, leaving the club with a
huge financial headache,” said another insider.
And while money
leaks like a burst pipe, tensions are rising over the appointment of a new CEO.
A candidate has been identified, but insiders claim some officials think he’s
asking for “too much money.”
In the latest
twist, club chair Kenneth Mhlophe told the executive that finance officer
Sihlalisiwe Mkandla would be transferred to the club house bar pending
disciplinary processes. Mkandla was previously suspended, but reinstated by the
courts.
On the money
front, the chairman revealed that Bosso had finally received the first
chunk—US$250 000—of the promised US$1 million donation from flamboyant
benefactor Wicknell Chivayo.
Here’s the
breakdown:
• US$109 000
for building a durawall at the clubhouse
• US$50 000 for
signing new players
• US$57 000 to
pay outstanding wages
• US$29 000 to
clear the kit supplier bill
But as the club
prepares to celebrate 100 years in 2026, insiders say no clear plan is in place
for the centenary.
“Can you
believe that? One hundred years and not even a draft plan in place. Bosso
deserves better,” the source said. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment