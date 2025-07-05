COUNCILLOR IN NEAR BLOWS OVER INTERNATIONAL TRIPS

A heated debate between Masvingo City councilors nearly turned physical over international trips, specifically a proposed “look and learn” tour to Zambia and licensing of a new liquor operator at Hillside Extension Shopping center in the last full council meeting held on June 27.

The Public Works and Planning Committee Chaired by ward 8 Councilor Richard Musekiwa had recommended that the committee visit Kitwe, a city with a twinning arrangement with Masvingo, to learn about a solar plant they wanted to implement back home at Bushmead water works.

The members of the finance and general purpose committee and those in the health, housing committee who do not sit in the public works committee were against the idea saying the local authority had no money so they could not have the trip.

Sources said ward 3 councilor who chairs the health committee Maxwell Madhuna clashed with ward 10 councilor Sengerai Manyanga and PR councilor Esther Zishiri with the support of the chairperson pushing for the trip and the debate almost degenerated into a fist fight.

“Madhuna pointed out that council had recently funded an international trip to Japan for the Mayor and Health Director, and Councilor Manyanga was poised to go to China for another trip.

“He had support from councilor Benard Muchokwa who chairs the finance committee and the PR councilor Alaica Time and the two groups exchanged harsh words and vulgar,” said the source.

Sources said Madhuna and company argued that if there was real need, they would rather send the two engineers instead of the whole committee and other department members since the council’s financial situation was precarious.

“The tension between Manyanga and Madhuna was palpable, with both sides dug in and unwilling to back down. The near-fistfight was averted, but if the situation had continued like that they would have exchanged blows,” said a source.

However, it was later resolved that council should send only the engineers who would understand what was done there and what could be done back home than sending people with no technical knowledge.

Sources said the issue had escalated from a previous disagreement over the Health and Housing Committee’s recommendation to allow a bar to operate at San Siro which was disputed by Manyanga and Zishiri.

“The standoff was a carryover of a clash over the licensing of a bar operator at San Siro, Manyanga’s committee rejected the proposal, citing noise concerns and potential competition with existing businesses. The Health Committee, led by Councilor Maxwell Madhuna, argued that the bar owner had met all requirements, including soundproofing.

“Manyanga and PR councilor Esther Zishiri argued that no one was supposed to get another license in that area. They argued that there were reports of noise so they could not allow another operator to add more noise despite reports that he had met the requirements. Tempers flared and Madhuna accused them of having been paid by the current operator to make sure than no other person gets a license there,” said the source.

Madhuna accused Manyanga’s committee of being influenced by a prominent nightspot operator who wanted to limit competition.

However, the matter was sent back to the committee for further scrutiny and would come to the next full council meeting for deliberations. TellZimNews