COUNCILLOR IN NEAR BLOWS OVER INTERNATIONAL TRIPS

A heated debate between Masvingo City councilors nearly turned physical over international trips, specifically a proposed “look and learn” tour to Zambia and licensing of a new liquor operator at Hillside Extension Shopping center in the last full council meeting held on June 27.
The Public
Works and Planning Committee Chaired by ward 8 Councilor Richard Musekiwa had
recommended that the committee visit Kitwe, a city with a twinning arrangement
with Masvingo, to learn about a solar plant they wanted to implement back home
at Bushmead water works.
The members of
the finance and general purpose committee and those in the health, housing
committee who do not sit in the public works committee were against the idea
saying the local authority had no money so they could not have the trip.
Sources said
ward 3 councilor who chairs the health committee Maxwell Madhuna clashed with
ward 10 councilor Sengerai Manyanga and PR councilor Esther Zishiri with the
support of the chairperson pushing for the trip and the debate almost
degenerated into a fist fight.
“Madhuna
pointed out that council had recently funded an international trip to Japan for
the Mayor and Health Director, and Councilor Manyanga was poised to go to China
for another trip.
“He had support
from councilor Benard Muchokwa who chairs the finance committee and the PR
councilor Alaica Time and the two groups exchanged harsh words and vulgar,”
said the source.
Sources said
Madhuna and company argued that if there was real need, they would rather send
the two engineers instead of the whole committee and other department members
since the council’s financial situation was precarious.
“The tension
between Manyanga and Madhuna was palpable, with both sides dug in and unwilling
to back down. The near-fistfight was averted, but if the situation had
continued like that they would have exchanged blows,” said a source.
However, it was
later resolved that council should send only the engineers who would understand
what was done there and what could be done back home than sending people with
no technical knowledge.
Sources said
the issue had escalated from a previous disagreement over the Health and
Housing Committee’s recommendation to allow a bar to operate at San Siro which
was disputed by Manyanga and Zishiri.
“The standoff
was a carryover of a clash over the licensing of a bar operator at San Siro,
Manyanga’s committee rejected the proposal, citing noise concerns and potential
competition with existing businesses. The Health Committee, led by Councilor
Maxwell Madhuna, argued that the bar owner had met all requirements, including
soundproofing.
“Manyanga and
PR councilor Esther Zishiri argued that no one was supposed to get another
license in that area. They argued that there were reports of noise so they
could not allow another operator to add more noise despite reports that he had
met the requirements. Tempers flared and Madhuna accused them of having been
paid by the current operator to make sure than no other person gets a license
there,” said the source.
Madhuna accused
Manyanga’s committee of being influenced by a prominent nightspot operator who
wanted to limit competition.
However, the
matter was sent back to the committee for further scrutiny and would come to
the next full council meeting for deliberations. TellZimNews
