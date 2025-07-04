ECOBANK HEIST : CHARGES DROPPED

In a shock twist to the infamous US$4,4 million EcoBank robbery, prosecutors have dropped armed robbery charges against two suspects.
An unnamed
suspect who came to court in leg irons, reports ZimLive, walked free.
However, his
co-accused, Sibonginkosi Sibanda (49) of Cowdray Park, wasn’t so lucky.
While no longer
facing armed robbery charges, Sibanda — a Safeguard Security employee — now
faces money laundering charges after allegedly going on a spending spree
following the heist.
Prosecutors say
he splurged on:
* Two houses in
Cowdray Park
* One house in
Mbundane
* A Hino truck
* A Honda Fit
* Fencing his
Insiza rural home at a cost of US$7 600
The National
Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) wants answers — and fast.
Where did the
money come from?
The
developments have reignited public interest in the mega-heist that gripped
Bulawayo last year.
Police and
prosecutors are still under pressure to recover the bulk of the missing
millions, even as key charges begin to fall apart in court.
The case is
ongoing. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment