ECOBANK HEIST : CHARGES DROPPED

In a shock twist to the infamous US$4,4 million EcoBank robbery, prosecutors have dropped armed robbery charges against two suspects.

An unnamed suspect who came to court in leg irons, reports ZimLive, walked free.

However, his co-accused, Sibonginkosi Sibanda (49) of Cowdray Park, wasn’t so lucky.

While no longer facing armed robbery charges, Sibanda — a Safeguard Security employee — now faces money laundering charges after allegedly going on a spending spree following the heist.

Prosecutors say he splurged on:

* Two houses in Cowdray Park

* One house in Mbundane

* A Hino truck

* A Honda Fit

* Fencing his Insiza rural home at a cost of US$7 600

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) wants answers — and fast.

Where did the money come from?

The developments have reignited public interest in the mega-heist that gripped Bulawayo last year.

Police and prosecutors are still under pressure to recover the bulk of the missing millions, even as key charges begin to fall apart in court.

The case is ongoing. Herald