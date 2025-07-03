BANK ERROR : BARTENDER BLOWS US$916

What would you do if your empty bank account suddenly reflects a whopping US$3 000?
It was a no
brainer for a Victoria Falls bar attendant, who went on to paint the town red
with a mega spending spree.
Sandile Moyo
(26) thought she had hit the jackpot when a bank error dropped US$3 000 into
her lap, but the party was short-lived.
She has been
convicted for withdrawing US$916 from a CABS account that wasn’t hers, and
going on a spending spree, after a banking slip-up linked her card to a company
account fat with cash.
Magistrate
Linda Dzvene sentenced the bartender, who worked for a local tour operator, to
nine months in prison.
However, four
months were suspended on condition of good behaviour and the remaining five
months suspended if she pays back the full amount to CABS Building Society.
Prosecutor
Audrey Mukanganya revealed the astonishing details in court.
“On 28 May
2025, Moyo opened two bank accounts with CABS Victoria Falls branch. When she
collected her bank card on 9 June, it was mistakenly linked to Aspire
Surveillance Security PVT’s account, which had US$3 240,07,” she said.
From 9 to 18
June, Moyo went on a cash spree, withdrawing US$916,25 in multiple
transactions, fully aware that the funds weren’t hers.
The bank soon
picked up the anomaly and reported the case to police. Moyo was arrested
shortly after.
None of the
stolen money was recovered. Magistrate Dzvene gave Moyo a chance to dodge
prison bars but only if she coughs up every cent.
If she fails,
she will be trading bar taps for iron bars. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment