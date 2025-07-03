BANK ERROR : BARTENDER BLOWS US$916

What would you do if your empty bank account suddenly reflects a whopping US$3 000?

It was a no brainer for a Victoria Falls bar attendant, who went on to paint the town red with a mega spending spree.

Sandile Moyo (26) thought she had hit the jackpot when a bank error dropped US$3 000 into her lap, but the party was short-lived.

She has been convicted for withdrawing US$916 from a CABS account that wasn’t hers, and going on a spending spree, after a banking slip-up linked her card to a company account fat with cash.

Magistrate Linda Dzvene sentenced the bartender, who worked for a local tour operator, to nine months in prison.

However, four months were suspended on condition of good behaviour and the remaining five months suspended if she pays back the full amount to CABS Building Society.

Prosecutor Audrey Mukanganya revealed the astonishing details in court.

“On 28 May 2025, Moyo opened two bank accounts with CABS Victoria Falls branch. When she collected her bank card on 9 June, it was mistakenly linked to Aspire Surveillance Security PVT’s account, which had US$3 240,07,” she said.

From 9 to 18 June, Moyo went on a cash spree, withdrawing US$916,25 in multiple transactions, fully aware that the funds weren’t hers.

The bank soon picked up the anomaly and reported the case to police. Moyo was arrested shortly after.

None of the stolen money was recovered. Magistrate Dzvene gave Moyo a chance to dodge prison bars but only if she coughs up every cent.

If she fails, she will be trading bar taps for iron bars. Herald