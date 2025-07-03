SEIZURE OF MALUNGA'S SON FARM WAS ILLEGAL : JUDGE

The High Court in Bulawayo has ruled that the government’s acquisition of Esidakeni Farm in Nyamandlovu was unlawful.

In a ruling delivered on 30 June, Bulawayo High Court Judge Bongani Ndlovu found that the Ministry of Lands violated constitutional and legal procedures when it seized the property legally known as Kershelmar Farm without notifying or consulting its owners.

“The acquisition cannot stand,” Justice Ndlovu wrote in the judgment. “Taking land belonging to black Zimbabweans who acquired it for value, so that it is given to other black Zimbabweans for free, is not only irrational but also goes against the constitutional and statutory imperatives in this country.”

The land, measuring over 550 hectares in Nyamandlovu, had been owned since 2017 by Siphosami Malunga, Charles Moyo, and Zephaniah Dhlamini, who purchased shares in Kershelmar Farms (Pvt) Ltd from previous owner Jeffrey Swindels. The three directors, all indigenous Zimbabweans, said they were never informed of the government’s intent to acquire the farm.

According to court documents, the government gazetted the land for compulsory acquisition under General Notice 3042 of 2020, published on 18 December 2020. But the Minister of Lands failed to give notice or invite representations from the owners, an omission Justice Ndlovu described as a breach of the Administrative Justice Act and Section 68 of the Constitution, which guarantees fair administrative conduct.

“The Minister simply took the land without affording the owners any hearing or even notice,” the judge said. “This breach of due process is fatal.”

In his affidavit, co-owner Zephaniah Dhlamini recounted how a senior security official Gatsha Mazithulela had approached him in 2019 seeking a stake in the farm and warned that Malunga’s criticism of government made the property vulnerable to takeover. There were reports that senior officials, including former cabinet minister Obert Mpofu, later visited the farm and began plans to subdivide it. When the directors resisted, they were charged in 2022 for “occupying gazetted land” a case they challenged in court.

In the present case, Justice Ndlovu focused squarely on the legality of the acquisition process rather than the policy of land redistribution itself. He noted that Section 72 of the Constitution allows for compulsory acquisition of agricultural land, but only for a public purpose and in line with proper procedures.

“Before publishing the Gazette, the authorities should have given the owners a chance to respond to the planned acquisition,” the ruling stated. “Instead, the minister usurped the role of a court by unilaterally declaring the farm’s ownership structure invalid.”

The judgment criticised the state’s actions as “arbitrary, capricious, and contrary to the rule of law.” It added that the rationale behind the acquisition was flawed, as it sought to strip land from black Zimbabweans who had acquired it through legal means, only to hand it to others without compensation.

In his concluding order, Justice Ndlovu declared the Gazette notice “null and void” for violating sections 68 and 72 of the Constitution and Section 3 of the Administrative Justice Act. He also voided any offer letters issued under the acquisition, including those believed to benefit Mpofu and other parties. The court further ordered that the respondents jointly pay legal costs. CITE