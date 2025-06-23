WOMAN WITH THREE HUSBANDS DRAGS ONE TO COURT

A woman from Harare who has three husbands has taken one of the men to court for being irresponsible, citing his lack of financial support and failure to contribute to household responsibilities.
Ms Sekai
Makanya from Warren Park suburb brought her case before magistrate Johanna
Mukwesha at the Harare Civil Court accusing her husband, Mr Tapera Mapfumo, of
neglecting the family.
“My husband is failing to provide as a man, and when I ask him, he then becomes violent. We have one child together, and he does not even pay school fees; he expects me to do his duties,” said Ms Makanya.
She claimed
that this had created tension and inequality in their shared living
arrangement.
Ms Makanya said
she sought to address these issues through mediation or counselling, but her
husband became violent.
“I sought
support from his family members to find a way out of this toxic situation but
there was no solution, which is the reason why I applied for an order.”
Ms Makanya said
she is being verbally abused by her husband, who claimed that since he is not
the only husband, he should not be burdened with all the family
responsibilities.
She said Mr
Mapfumo is also in the habit of coming to her workplace, telling her mates that
she is a thief, and that some of their missing products are at his house.
Ms Makanya
claimed that her husband’s irresponsibility had caused significant stress and
hardship for her and their child.
She told the
court that Mr Mapfumo accepted her polyandrous marriage and gave her a child
and must therefore not complain but act as a responsible father.
According to Ms
Makanya, she cannot ask her other husbands to take care of Mr Mapfumo’s child
while he is still alive.
In response, Mr
Mapfumo disputed the allegations, dismissing them as baseless and exaggerated.
He said he was a victim of the conflict between them.
“I take care of
my child without anyone’s help. Makanya is married to three husbands and she
must not force me to give her everything. After all, she likes men too much,”
he said.
Mr Mapfumo said
she assaulted him in public, claiming he is useless and irresponsible. He also
claimed that he is living like a servant in the house and that at some point,
Ms Makanya threw his belongings outside the house, yet he is the one who bought
them.
Mr Mapfumo
expressed willingness to work on their issues through counselling but firmly
stood by his denial of the accusations. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment