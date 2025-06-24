ZACC DISTANCES ITSELF FROM 15 ANTI-CORRUPTION AGENCIES

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has warned people to be cautious when engaging with organisations claiming to be anti-corruption agencies and report any suspicious activities.
The development
comes as two members of the Southern African Regional Anti-Corruption
Organisation (SARACO), Edmond Nzombe and Loveworthy Nyamungunda, were recently
arrested in the country on charges of bribery.
Nzombe
allegedly solicited bribes from a woman who had reported a corruption case,
claiming he would coordinate efforts with ZACC officials, while Nyamungunda
impersonated a ZACC official and demanded the release of his vehicle that had
been clamped by Mutare City Council.
In a statement
yesterday, ZACC commissioner Kindness Paradza said while ZACC welcomed support
for its activities, those organisations and individuals misrepresenting their
intentions undermine genuine anti-corruption efforts.
“The Zimbabwe
Anti-Corruption Commission would like to set the record straight on the
proliferation of organisations masquerading as anti-corruption agencies.
“While the
commission acknowledges that combating corruption is a collective
responsibility requiring collaboration among stakeholders, however, this
demands that all stakeholders, including civic organisations, operate within
the law,” reads part of the statement.
“Recently, two
members of the Southern African Regional Anti-Corruption Organisation, Edmond
Nzombe and Loveworthy Nyamungunda, were arrested on charges of bribery and
impersonation respectively.
“Organisations
misrepresenting their intentions undermine genuine anti-corruption efforts.”
Civic
organisations were encouraged to register under the Private Voluntary
Organisations Act and refrain from attempting to usurp the mandate of ZACC.
Commissioner
Paradza said ZACC was committed to its constitutional mandate as defined in
Section 255 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which is to combat corruption in
both the public and private sectors, promote transparency, and uphold the rule
of law.
“The
Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Anti-Corruption Commission Act empowers the
Commission to investigate and expose corruption, ensuring accountability in the
public and private sectors,” he said.
Besides SARACO,
Commissioner Paradza said there are 15 other organisations posing as
anti-corruption agencies in the country, which ZACC distances itself from.
They are Act
Now Against Corruption, Coalition Against Corruption Trust, Crime and
Corruption Watchdog Trust, the Government and Anti-Corruption Trust, the Global
Infrastructure Anti-Corruption Centres Trust, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption
Citizens Taskforce (ZACCT), Youth Against Corruption and Economic Sabotage
Trust, Zimbabwe Corruption Hawks Trust, Zimbabwe National Advocates for
Anti-Corruption Organisation Trust (ZNACO), Zimbabwe Women Against Corruption
Trust, National Anti-Corruption Organisation (NACO), National Anti-Corruption
Association of Zimbabwe (NACAZ), Zimbabwe National Anti-Corruption (ZNAC),
Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Unit and Zimbabwe National Anti-Corruption. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment