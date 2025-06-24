ZACC DISTANCES ITSELF FROM 15 ANTI-CORRUPTION AGENCIES

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has warned people to be cautious when engaging with organisations claiming to be anti-corruption agencies and report any suspicious activities.

The development comes as two members of the Southern African Regional Anti-Corruption Organisation (SARACO), Edmond Nzombe and Loveworthy Nyamungunda, were recently arrested in the country on charges of bribery.

Nzombe allegedly solicited bribes from a woman who had reported a corruption case, claiming he would coordinate efforts with ZACC officials, while Nyamungunda impersonated a ZACC official and demanded the release of his vehicle that had been clamped by Mutare City Council.

In a statement yesterday, ZACC commissioner Kindness Paradza said while ZACC welcomed support for its activities, those organisations and individuals misrepresenting their intentions undermine genuine anti-corruption efforts.

“The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission would like to set the record straight on the proliferation of organisations masquerading as anti-corruption agencies.

“While the commission acknowledges that combating corruption is a collective responsibility requiring collaboration among stakeholders, however, this demands that all stakeholders, including civic organisations, operate within the law,” reads part of the statement.

“Recently, two members of the Southern African Regional Anti-Corruption Organisation, Edmond Nzombe and Loveworthy Nyamungunda, were arrested on charges of bribery and impersonation respectively.

“Organisations misrepresenting their intentions undermine genuine anti-corruption efforts.”

Civic organisations were encouraged to register under the Private Voluntary Organisations Act and refrain from attempting to usurp the mandate of ZACC.

Commissioner Paradza said ZACC was committed to its constitutional mandate as defined in Section 255 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which is to combat corruption in both the public and private sectors, promote transparency, and uphold the rule of law.

“The Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Anti-Corruption Commission Act empowers the Commission to investigate and expose corruption, ensuring accountability in the public and private sectors,” he said.

Besides SARACO, Commissioner Paradza said there are 15 other organisations posing as anti-corruption agencies in the country, which ZACC distances itself from.

They are Act Now Against Corruption, Coalition Against Corruption Trust, Crime and Corruption Watchdog Trust, the Government and Anti-Corruption Trust, the Global Infrastructure Anti-Corruption Centres Trust, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Citizens Taskforce (ZACCT), Youth Against Corruption and Economic Sabotage Trust, Zimbabwe Corruption Hawks Trust, Zimbabwe National Advocates for Anti-Corruption Organisation Trust (ZNACO), Zimbabwe Women Against Corruption Trust, National Anti-Corruption Organisation (NACO), National Anti-Corruption Association of Zimbabwe (NACAZ), Zimbabwe National Anti-Corruption (ZNAC), Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Unit and Zimbabwe National Anti-Corruption. Herald