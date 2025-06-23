EEF IS A MALEMA SHOW : SHIVAMBU

Former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has once again criticised Julius Malema’s leadership style, saying the Economic Freedom Fighters functioned as a "one-man show" during his time in the party.
Shivambu says
the organisation’s direction, public image, and internal operations were
tightly controlled by Malema, leaving little room for other leaders to
contribute meaningfully.
“One person
decided the character, content, and direction of the organisation,” Shivambu
said. “Even when I had better explanations at press briefings, he would insist
on being the only one to speak even on issues he didn’t fully grasp.”
Shivambu
reflected on his 11 years in the party, claiming that despite his senior role,
he was sidelined publicly.
“The only time
I’d speak at a press conference was when a journalist asked if I was planning
to contest him. Then I’d be forced to answer.”
Dismissing the
notion that he was merely echoing Malema’s views, Shivambu said:
“That’s not
true. For a large part of the EFF’s life, we gave it ideological direction. But
its operational structure was far too centralised to be truly democratic.”
He also blamed
this centralisation for the EFF’s failure to attract strong leadership at
local, provincial, and national levels.
