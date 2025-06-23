EEF IS A MALEMA SHOW : SHIVAMBU

Former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has once again criticised Julius Malema’s leadership style, saying the Economic Freedom Fighters functioned as a "one-man show" during his time in the party.

Shivambu says the organisation’s direction, public image, and internal operations were tightly controlled by Malema, leaving little room for other leaders to contribute meaningfully.

“One person decided the character, content, and direction of the organisation,” Shivambu said. “Even when I had better explanations at press briefings, he would insist on being the only one to speak even on issues he didn’t fully grasp.”

Shivambu reflected on his 11 years in the party, claiming that despite his senior role, he was sidelined publicly.

“The only time I’d speak at a press conference was when a journalist asked if I was planning to contest him. Then I’d be forced to answer.”

Dismissing the notion that he was merely echoing Malema’s views, Shivambu said:

“That’s not true. For a large part of the EFF’s life, we gave it ideological direction. But its operational structure was far too centralised to be truly democratic.”

He also blamed this centralisation for the EFF’s failure to attract strong leadership at local, provincial, and national levels.