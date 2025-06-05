TRUMP AND ELON IN BITTER FALLOUT

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's unlikely bromance imploded in spectacular fashion on Thursday night as the US president and his billionaire former aide tore into each other in a very public, real-time divorce.

Trump said in a televised Oval Office diatribe that he was "very disappointed" with criticisms from his top donor of a "big, beautiful" spending bill before Congress, before threatening to tear up the tycoon's multi-billion-dollar US government contracts.

The South African-born Musk hit back live, saying that the Republican would not have won the 2024 election without him and slamming Trump on his X social media platform for "ingratitude."

As the spat got increasingly bitter, Musk also posted that Trump "is in the Epstein files," referring to US government documents on disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in jail while awaiting trial for sex crimes.

Shares in Musk's Tesla electric vehicle manufacturer plummeted about 15 percent as the astonishing row escalated -- wiping off more than $100 billion of the company's value.

Questions had long swirled about how long the extraordinary alliance could last between the world's richest person and the most powerful.