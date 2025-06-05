TRUMP AND ELON IN BITTER FALLOUT

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's unlikely bromance imploded in spectacular fashion on Thursday night as the US president and his billionaire former aide tore into each other in a very public, real-time divorce.
Trump said in a
televised Oval Office diatribe that he was "very disappointed" with
criticisms from his top donor of a "big, beautiful" spending bill
before Congress, before threatening to tear up the tycoon's
multi-billion-dollar US government contracts.
The South
African-born Musk hit back live, saying that the Republican would not have won
the 2024 election without him and slamming Trump on his X social media platform
for "ingratitude."
As the spat got
increasingly bitter, Musk also posted that Trump "is in the Epstein
files," referring to US government documents on disgraced financier
Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in jail while awaiting trial for sex
crimes.
Shares in
Musk's Tesla electric vehicle manufacturer plummeted about 15 percent as the
astonishing row escalated -- wiping off more than $100 billion of the company's
value.
Questions had
long swirled about how long the extraordinary alliance could last between the
world's richest person and the most powerful.
