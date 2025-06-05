THIEVING PREGNANT WOMEN HUMILIATED

A pregnant woman was arrested at a boutique for shoplifting in the Harare Central Business District.

She identified herself as Nicole Mutizwa. She was in the company of her relative, who was identified as Tatenda Mutizwa.

Tatenda disappeared with T-shirts worth US$120 from Advocate Shop while Nicole was drawing the attention of the shop attendant.

Police officers saved Nicole from instant justice as vendors bayed for her blood.

“Ndiye wekutorwa achiba pashop yepana George Silundika, ndiye tipei timugadzirire size yake,” they were heard saying.

Nicole told H-Metro: “I lied to the shop owner that I live in Highfield because the video shown was of Angela and Masie. We all live in Hatcliffe and I laughed at it because someone mistakenly identified me as Angela.

“Tatenda disappeared with the goods and I do not see any reason why they have to take me to the police,” said Nicole. H Metro