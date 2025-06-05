THIEVING PREGNANT WOMEN HUMILIATED

A pregnant woman was arrested at a boutique for shoplifting in the Harare Central Business District.
She identified
herself as Nicole Mutizwa. She was in the company of her relative, who was
identified as Tatenda Mutizwa.
Tatenda
disappeared with T-shirts worth US$120 from Advocate Shop while Nicole was
drawing the attention of the shop attendant.
Police officers
saved Nicole from instant justice as vendors bayed for her blood.
“Ndiye
wekutorwa achiba pashop yepana George Silundika, ndiye tipei timugadzirire size
yake,” they were heard saying.
Nicole told H-Metro: “I lied to the shop owner that I live in Highfield because the video shown was of Angela and Masie. We all live in Hatcliffe and I laughed at it because someone mistakenly identified me as Angela.
“Tatenda
disappeared with the goods and I do not see any reason why they have to take me
to the police,” said Nicole. H Metro
