BABY MAMA DRAGS GOSPEL STAR TO COURT

Gospel music star is being accused of abandoning his daughter and he has now virtually forgotten her correct age and ended up celebrating the wrong age when she turned a year older recently.

Magacha used his WhatsApp status to celebrate the SEVENTH birthday anniversary of his daughter when, in fact, the reality was that she had just turned SIX.

According to the child’s mother, this showed the extent of how Magacha was disconnected from his child. She has dragged Magacha to the Harare Civil Court accusing him of neglecting his six-year-old daughter.

Magacha was asked to file his response by Tuesday next week.

The hearing has been set for next Friday.

In her affidavit, Magacha’s baby mama said that in 2018, the two were involved in a romantic relationship which resulted in the birth of the child.

The relationship between the two ended when she was still two months pregnant.

When the child was born, she claimed, Magacha agreed to co-parent and share responsibilities in meeting the daily needs of the baby.

Magacha undertook to contribute to the child’s upkeep by covering school fees, medical expenses for serious illnesses, and paying US$100 per month to cover other expenses, including food.

However, he last fulfilled those obligations in November 2023.

She said since then, Magacha has not contributed anything towards the child’s upkeep.

“I am advised by my legal practitioners that the obligation to maintain a child is not contingent upon one parent only, but it is an obligation of both parents of the minor child,” she wrote in her affidavit.

“Hence, legally, the respondent’s conduct of failing to maintain the minor child is illegal and inconsistent with the law.

“The respondent is a renowned gospel musician, as well as a businessman, who realises profit every month in the entertainment business.

“This means that he actually has the financial capacity to take care of our minor child.

“When we were together, the respondent would make approximately US$1500 for a concert.

“My persistent efforts to follow up on his contribution towards the child’s financial needs have been met with unresponsiveness, which is detrimental to the minor child’s interests.

“This prolonged delay is causing significant emotional distress and financial hardship for the child.”

She added: “In January 2024, the respondent’s failure to contribute to the child’s school fees became more pronounced.

“However, following my persistent efforts, he paid three-quarters of the fees, leaving me to cover the remaining balance.

“In February 2024, I followed up on the reimbursement Magacha had promised for the school fees I covered on his behalf.

“However, he repeatedly made empty promises, failing to fulfil his commitment and further exacerbating the financial burden on me.

“The Respondent’s lack of interest in the minor child’s life is further highlighted by his ignorance of her actual age.

“Recently, the child turned 6 years old, yet he posted on his WhatsApp status wishing her a happy seventh birthday, demonstrating a clear disconnect from her life.

“Sometime during May 2024, when our child fell seriously ill, I notified the respondent, who disappointingly showed a lack of concern and failed to contribute to the child’s medical expenses, leaving me to cover the hospital bills in full.”

She further claims that Magacha, has the capacity and ability to provide for the minor child’s needs but has deliberately chosen not to, leaving the child to suffer from neglect and abandonment.

“Magacha has been on tours, recently he was hired to play at the Apostolic Faith Mission of Zimbabwe Youth Conference, which was held in April 2025, and he also has another upcoming tour in the United Kingdom.

“His financial capacity is also evident in his ability to provide for his younger child, aged three, whom he has with his current wife.

“It is unjust that he prioritises the needs of one child to the exclusion of another, demonstrating a clear disparity in his support and care for his children.”

She wants him to pay school fees for the child, to pay US$250 with interest at a prescribed rate, which will enable her to improve provisions for the child’s needs.

The US$250 is broken down as follows – US$50 contribution towards the house aide who caters for the child, US$50 towards transportation to school for the child, US$70 towards food and lunchbox contribution, US$80 towards activities for the development of the child, including swimming, and also contribution towards clothes. H Metro