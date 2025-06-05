BABY MAMA DRAGS GOSPEL STAR TO COURT

Gospel music star is being accused of abandoning his daughter and he has now virtually forgotten her correct age and ended up celebrating the wrong age when she turned a year older recently.
Magacha used
his WhatsApp status to celebrate the SEVENTH birthday anniversary of his
daughter when, in fact, the reality was that she had just turned SIX.
According to
the child’s mother, this showed the extent of how Magacha was disconnected from
his child. She has dragged Magacha to the Harare Civil Court accusing him of
neglecting his six-year-old daughter.
Magacha was
asked to file his response by Tuesday next week.
The hearing has
been set for next Friday.
In her
affidavit, Magacha’s baby mama said that in 2018, the two were involved in a
romantic relationship which resulted in the birth of the child.
The
relationship between the two ended when she was still two months pregnant.
When the child
was born, she claimed, Magacha agreed to co-parent and share responsibilities
in meeting the daily needs of the baby.
Magacha
undertook to contribute to the child’s upkeep by covering school fees, medical
expenses for serious illnesses, and paying US$100 per month to cover other
expenses, including food.
However, he
last fulfilled those obligations in November 2023.
She said since
then, Magacha has not contributed anything towards the child’s upkeep.
“I am advised
by my legal practitioners that the obligation to maintain a child is not
contingent upon one parent only, but it is an obligation of both parents of the
minor child,” she wrote in her affidavit.
“Hence,
legally, the respondent’s conduct of failing to maintain the minor child is
illegal and inconsistent with the law.
“The respondent
is a renowned gospel musician, as well as a businessman, who realises profit
every month in the entertainment business.
“This means
that he actually has the financial capacity to take care of our minor child.
“When we were
together, the respondent would make approximately US$1500 for a concert.
“My persistent
efforts to follow up on his contribution towards the child’s financial needs
have been met with unresponsiveness, which is detrimental to the minor child’s
interests.
“This prolonged
delay is causing significant emotional distress and financial hardship for the
child.”
She added: “In
January 2024, the respondent’s failure to contribute to the child’s school fees
became more pronounced.
“However,
following my persistent efforts, he paid three-quarters of the fees, leaving me
to cover the remaining balance.
“In February
2024, I followed up on the reimbursement Magacha had promised for the school
fees I covered on his behalf.
“However, he
repeatedly made empty promises, failing to fulfil his commitment and further
exacerbating the financial burden on me.
“The
Respondent’s lack of interest in the minor child’s life is further highlighted
by his ignorance of her actual age.
“Recently, the
child turned 6 years old, yet he posted on his WhatsApp status wishing her a
happy seventh birthday, demonstrating a clear disconnect from her life.
“Sometime
during May 2024, when our child fell seriously ill, I notified the respondent,
who disappointingly showed a lack of concern and failed to contribute to the
child’s medical expenses, leaving me to cover the hospital bills in full.”
She further
claims that Magacha, has the capacity and ability to provide for the minor
child’s needs but has deliberately chosen not to, leaving the child to suffer
from neglect and abandonment.
“Magacha has
been on tours, recently he was hired to play at the Apostolic Faith Mission of
Zimbabwe Youth Conference, which was held in April 2025, and he also has
another upcoming tour in the United Kingdom.
“His financial
capacity is also evident in his ability to provide for his younger child, aged
three, whom he has with his current wife.
“It is unjust
that he prioritises the needs of one child to the exclusion of another,
demonstrating a clear disparity in his support and care for his children.”
She wants him
to pay school fees for the child, to pay US$250 with interest at a prescribed
rate, which will enable her to improve provisions for the child’s needs.
The US$250 is
broken down as follows – US$50 contribution towards the house aide who caters
for the child, US$50 towards transportation to school for the child, US$70
towards food and lunchbox contribution, US$80 towards activities for the
development of the child, including swimming, and also contribution towards
clothes. H Metro
