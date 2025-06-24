SCHOOL CHEF ATTACKS PUPIL, BREAKS HER ARM

A boarding school head chef locked a student in a toilet and bashed her so much that she broke her hand in the savage attack in Mt Darwin.

Lesley Bizwell, the head cook of Ruya Adventist High School, assaulted Meloshance Kashingaidze, a student at the school, after accusing her of gossiping.

Lesley was arrested, three days after the incident, and is expected to appear in court today.

School authorities tried in vain to keep the incident under wraps.

However, with the staff at Mt Darwin Hospital demanding a police report, before they could attend to the student’s injuries, the school authorities could not keep the incident a secret anymore.

Meloshance suffered a fracture on her left hand and has some bruises all over her body.

She was beaten in a toilet and the beating only stopped after she pleaded with her attacker to release her since her hand had been broken in the attack.

She was rushed to Mt Darwin Hospital by the school deputy head, Mrs Zingoni, without a police report.

However, this did not go down well with other staff members and students.

Some of the students even threatened to demonstrate.

The hospital nurse refused to attend Meloshance without a police report leading to the chef’s arrest.

Meloshance told H-Metro that she doesn’t understand the accusations she was facing and which led to her being bashed.

“As we speak, I am yet to know her reason for ruthlessly attacking me, it’s an issue she is refusing to disclose,” said Meloshance.

“She locked the toilet door after asking me to enter and I thought she wanted me to clean the toilet only to be treated like a snake.

“Hanzi ndichakurova kusvikira wanyarara upfidze kuita makuhwa.

“Shamhu nhatu dzakakora dzakaperera pandiri uye safety shoe and dry hands.

“I cried for help, begging for forgiveness in vain until she broke my hand.

“She showed remorse when the nurse refused to attend to me without a police report.

“Her efforts to silence the health personnel failed, leading to her arrest,” said Meloshance.

Lesley made headlines for bashing students at Junction Adventist School before she was transferred to Ruya. H Metro