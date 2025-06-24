PUPIL ATTACKED BY DOGS IN HARARE

On the day Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa has deferred the bail ruling to today for a Harare man whose pit bulls fatally attacked another man in Bluffhill last month, there was another disturbing incident of a dog attack in the capital yesterday.

A schoolboy was attacked by two Boerbulls and a Rottweiler.

The dogs bit him on the throat, back and stomach and were dragging him when passengers, who were in a kombi, disembarked from the commuter omnibus and helped him.

The attack happened on the day Mike Mapinga, who is being represented by Mr Tanaka Kangira, appeared in court where he is facing charges of culpable homicide.

Magistrate Gofa advised the court that the ruling was not yet ready, hence the parties could return to court today.

The State is alleging that Mapinga, the owner of three pitbulls and a Rottweiler, acted negligently when he left his unmuzzled dogs unsupervised at his rented property.

The dogs scaled over the low wall and attacked Samuel Machara, who was walking along a nearby street.

Machara died due to the injuries he sustained.

Yesterday, Ward 41 councillor Kudai Kadzombe revealed that a schoolboy was attacked by some dogs.

“Another dog attack has happened in our ward this time we thank God that there was no fatality.

“This has made me come to you as your councillor to really have this difficult but important discussion as both attacks have been caused by not stray dogs but dogs from residences with owners.

“Today’s attack was caused by two Boerbulls and a rottweiler that got out of the gate as the owner was going to work and they did not make sure that they put them back before leaving.

“The young boy was saved by people who were in a kombi as they saw him being dragged by the dogs, they bit him on his throat, back and stomach and is currently receiving treatment.

“We need to be responsible pet owners, neighbours and community members.

‘‘I have arranged with the Council development control team and SPCA that next week we will roll out an operation to take all the dogs that will be seen in the streets in our community.” H Metro