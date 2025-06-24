PUPIL ATTACKED BY DOGS IN HARARE

On the day Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa has deferred the bail ruling to today for a Harare man whose pit bulls fatally attacked another man in Bluffhill last month, there was another disturbing incident of a dog attack in the capital yesterday.
A schoolboy was
attacked by two Boerbulls and a Rottweiler.
The dogs bit
him on the throat, back and stomach and were dragging him when passengers, who
were in a kombi, disembarked from the commuter omnibus and helped him.
The attack
happened on the day Mike Mapinga, who is being represented by Mr Tanaka
Kangira, appeared in court where he is facing charges of culpable homicide.
Magistrate Gofa
advised the court that the ruling was not yet ready, hence the parties could
return to court today.
The State is
alleging that Mapinga, the owner of three pitbulls and a Rottweiler, acted
negligently when he left his unmuzzled dogs unsupervised at his rented
property.
The dogs scaled
over the low wall and attacked Samuel Machara, who was walking along a nearby
street.
Machara died
due to the injuries he sustained.
Yesterday, Ward
41 councillor Kudai Kadzombe revealed that a schoolboy was attacked by some
dogs.
“Another dog
attack has happened in our ward this time we thank God that there was no
fatality.
“This has made
me come to you as your councillor to really have this difficult but important
discussion as both attacks have been caused by not stray dogs but dogs from
residences with owners.
“Today’s attack
was caused by two Boerbulls and a rottweiler that got out of the gate as the
owner was going to work and they did not make sure that they put them back
before leaving.
“The young boy
was saved by people who were in a kombi as they saw him being dragged by the
dogs, they bit him on his throat, back and stomach and is currently receiving
treatment.
“We need to be
responsible pet owners, neighbours and community members.
‘‘I have
arranged with the Council development control team and SPCA that next week we
will roll out an operation to take all the dogs that will be seen in the
streets in our community.” H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment