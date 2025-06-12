POLAD : WE HAVE BEEN SIDELINED

Members of the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) are seeking to regain relevance and prominence after being “sidelined”, but observers questioned the grouping's credibility and potential to drive meaningful change, citing concerns about its integrity.
NewsDay heard
that Polad had, however, not met in a long time since the disputed 2023
elections and its members did not hide their frustration over the deafening
silence of the Mnangagwa camp.
They said this
after a Polad meeting was convened recently in the capital. Nationalist
Alliance Party leader, Divine Hove, confirmed the meeting.
“It has been
quite a long time since we formally met and we are very concerned with the
silence and absence of Polad in the political arena,” Hove said.
“There is so
much that is happening in our country.
“We need to
ignite the spirit of dialogue and engagement with the President Emmerson
Mnangagwa government, which started Polad in 2018, so that we can share ideas.
“When Polad was
set up, it was designed to promote dialogue among all political parties in
Zimbabwe.”
Hove argued
that Polad contributed to policy formulation through lobbying the government.
“Several
committees were set up, one of them being the economic committee, which was an
advisory committee to the government,” he said.
Polad chief
protocol and 1980 Freedom Movement leader, Welcome Shumba, also attended the
meeting.
“I am happy
that we have finally met after a very long time and we are hoping to continue
in the good spirit and focus on nation building,” he said.
Another
principal said Polad created stability in the country.
“Polad managed
to create some stability in the country when it was started in 2018, this is
why we have met today [Monday],” he said.
Presidential
spokesperson George Charamba said he would convey the concerns of Polad members
to Mnangagwa about the need for constant engagement with the President.
“Tell them that
as the Press secretary of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, I have heard their
concern and I will relay their message,” Charamba said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment