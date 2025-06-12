POLAD : WE HAVE BEEN SIDELINED

Members of the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) are seeking to regain relevance and prominence after being “sidelined”, but observers questioned the grouping's credibility and potential to drive meaningful change, citing concerns about its integrity.

NewsDay heard that Polad had, however, not met in a long time since the disputed 2023 elections and its members did not hide their frustration over the deafening silence of the Mnangagwa camp.

They said this after a Polad meeting was convened recently in the capital. Nationalist Alliance Party leader, Divine Hove, confirmed the meeting.

“It has been quite a long time since we formally met and we are very concerned with the silence and absence of Polad in the political arena,” Hove said.

“There is so much that is happening in our country.

“We need to ignite the spirit of dialogue and engagement with the President Emmerson Mnangagwa government, which started Polad in 2018, so that we can share ideas.

“When Polad was set up, it was designed to promote dialogue among all political parties in Zimbabwe.”

Hove argued that Polad contributed to policy formulation through lobbying the government.

“Several committees were set up, one of them being the economic committee, which was an advisory committee to the government,” he said.

Polad chief protocol and 1980 Freedom Movement leader, Welcome Shumba, also attended the meeting.

“I am happy that we have finally met after a very long time and we are hoping to continue in the good spirit and focus on nation building,” he said.

Another principal said Polad created stability in the country.

“Polad managed to create some stability in the country when it was started in 2018, this is why we have met today [Monday],” he said.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba said he would convey the concerns of Polad members to Mnangagwa about the need for constant engagement with the President.

“Tell them that as the Press secretary of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, I have heard their concern and I will relay their message,” Charamba said. Newsday