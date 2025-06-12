BRIT SURVIVES AIR INDIA CRASH



A British man has walked away from the wreckage of the Air India crash that killed at least 200 people in an extraordinary tale of survival.

Vishwashkumar Ramesh was in seat 11A on the London-bound Boeing 787-8 flight when it crashed shortly after take off in Ahmedabad, western India.

Mr Ramesh's brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, told BBC News Vishwashkumar "has no idea how he survived" and escaped the plane as the only survivor.

There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian on the Gatwick Airport-bound flight, Air India said.





The 40-year-old British national told the newspaper he was returning to the UK, where he has lived for 20 years, after visiting family in India. Another brother, speaking outside the family home in Leicester, in the East Midlands, said Ramesh had “no idea” how he escaped.

“We were just shocked as soon as we heard it. I last spoke to him yesterday morning. We’re devastated, just devastated. He said, ‘I have no idea how I exited the plane’.”

A relative added: “He’s doing well I think. It’s a big shock. I don’t have many words to describe the incident.”

Initial reports suggested all passengers onboard had died, but local police confirmed they had found one survivor of the flight, which plummeted into a medical college on Thursday, with videos showing a huge explosion and thick smoke in the immediate aftermath. Guardian



