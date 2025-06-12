INSIDE JOB : MAN ORDERED TO REPAY US$16K OR JAIL

A former Steelmate Investments accountant, who staged a spectacular hit at his workplace with the aid of some armed robbers, has been ordered to restitute US$16,000 to the company by November 30 or spend the next two years in jai.

George Tarisai Marume was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery after a full trial by Harare regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei.

He was sentenced to four years imprisonment and two years were suspended on condition he doesn’t commit a similar offence within the next five years.

The remaining two years were suspended on condition he restitutes US$16,000 on or before November 30.

The complainant was Steelmate Investments, represented by the company’s MD Clive Chisenye.

Marume was responsible for all accounting activities as well as receiving cash and banking cash.

He would receive cash from the cashier, drivers as well as clients.

After receiving money, he would hand it over to Chisenye at the end of the day.

The State, represented by Tendai Tapi, proved that on December 6, 2023, Chisenye left his office early before close of business.

During cashing time, Marume called Chisenye asking what he was supposed to do with the cash since he was not in his office.

Chisenye advised Marume to drop the cash in the safe and carry the keys with him.

Marume then conspired with some armed robbers, who are still at large, to rob Steelmate Investments.

The armed robbers broke into the office at around 3am on December 7.

They manhandled the security guard Peddington Mugumbate and threatened him with two firearms.

The robbers had knowledge of where the money was because Marume had told them. Herald