NOT GUILTY : NSSA BOSS ACQUITTED OF FRAUD

Former National Social Security Authority (Nssa) investment director, Brian Murewa, has been acquitted of fraud charges involving US$25 000.

Murewa, who was being represented by Tafadzwa Hungwe, was acquitted by Harare regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei at the close of the State case.

Murewa was accused of defrauding the national insurer of US$25 000 which was meant to buy a guest house in Kariba.

Ndirowei ruled that the State failed to prove a case against Murewa, adding that witnesses' testimonies were conflicting.

"It is the court’s view that the evidence of the prosecution is such that it does not implicate the accused person in the commission of the offence,” Ndirowei said.

"There are undisputed facts that the accused person was authorised to agree on the purchase of the property by a board resolution, which allowed him to pay US$240 000.

"It is also a fact that the accused signed the agreement of sale with the Thokozani Family Trust which sold the property.

“In light of the evidence, the court’s disposition is that the accused person should be found not guilty and discharged at the close of the State's case.”

The State alleged that Murewa lied that the guest house bought by Nssa in Kariba cost US$240 000 instead of US$215 000.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje alleged that in January 2021, Nssa resolved to purchase a guest house in Kariba for use by its staff.

It was alleged that Nssa gave Murewa the responsibility to seek a suitable property and he approached Palm Golding, a real estate company.

The real estate company had been given a mandate to sell stand number 989 Kariba Township on behalf of Thokozani Family Trust and offered to purchase the property for US$220 000.

The court heard that Palm Golding arranged to meet Thokozani Family Trust’s representative, Tendai Muzorewa.

It was alleged that Murewa then negotiated for a reduction in price to US$215 000 and induced Muzorewa to agree to sign an agreement of sale reflecting a buying price of US$240 000.

The State further alleged that on January 12, Nssa transferred US$300 000 to Platinum Investments Managers (Private) Limited, with US$252 631,59 meant for the purchase of the property.

It was alleged that on March 14, 2022, the investment managers handed US$153 000 to Murewa to purchase the property.

Murewa allegedly only paid US$124 000 and was left with US$29 000. On January 31, 2022, the balance of US$91 000 was directly paid to the property owners to make a total of US$215 000. Newsday