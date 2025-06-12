AS DOOR-TO-DOOR COLLECTIONS BEGIN



Geo Pomona Waste Management has launched door-to-door services in Harare, triggering joy among residents as the capital makes headway towards regaining its Sunshine City status.

The Government enlisted the services of the private firm to rescue residents following the local authority’s declaration of incapacity.

The deal expands on their existing partnership on managing the Pomona dumpsite, where Geo Pomona is constructing a waste-to-energy recycling plant.

Under the new agreement, Geo Pomona Waste Management will not only continue managing the former dumpsite, but has taken on the responsibility of waste collection across Harare.

Yesterday, Geo Pomona Waste Management refuse collection trucks were observed by The Herald in Harare’s regions 1 and 3 encompassing the Central Business District (CBD), Budiriro A and B and Glen View A and B, much to the appreciation of Harare residents. Herald