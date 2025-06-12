AS DOOR-TO-DOOR COLLECTIONS BEGIN

Geo Pomona Waste Management has launched door-to-door services in Harare, triggering joy among residents as the capital makes headway towards regaining its Sunshine City status.
The Government
enlisted the services of the private firm to rescue residents following the
local authority’s declaration of incapacity.
The deal
expands on their existing partnership on managing the Pomona dumpsite, where
Geo Pomona is constructing a waste-to-energy recycling plant.
Under the new
agreement, Geo Pomona Waste Management will not only continue managing the
former dumpsite, but has taken on the responsibility of waste collection across
Harare.
Yesterday, Geo
Pomona Waste Management refuse collection trucks were observed by The Herald in
Harare’s regions 1 and 3 encompassing the Central Business District (CBD),
Budiriro A and B and Glen View A and B, much to the appreciation of Harare residents. Herald
