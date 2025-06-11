FAKE CERTIFICATES : TWO STUDENT NURSES BUSTED AFTER A YEAR

Two student nurses enrolled for a nursing course at Chitungwiza Central Hospital using fake certificates.

Paidamoyo Samantha Muchira and Makanaka Chatikobo applied for a nursing course using fake Ordinary Level certificates.

The two attended the nursing course for a year before their fake certificates were exposed.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Paidamoyo and Makanaka.

“Police are investigating a fraud case involving student nurses at a hospital. Total value defrauded is yet to be supplied. The accused persons were not arrested,” said Insp Chakanza.

Chitungwiza Hospital Public Relations manager, Audrey Tasaranarwo, said the two were exposed through verification.

“We had two students who supplied fake certificates.

“The hospital discovered the fraudulent act after verifying the certificates with ZIMSEC.

“The certificates looked very genuine that those behind the printing must also be brought to book,” said Tasaranarwo. Herald