FAKE CERTIFICATES : TWO STUDENT NURSES BUSTED AFTER A YEAR

Two student nurses enrolled for a nursing course at Chitungwiza Central Hospital using fake certificates.
Paidamoyo
Samantha Muchira and Makanaka Chatikobo applied for a nursing course using fake
Ordinary Level certificates.
The two
attended the nursing course for a year before their fake certificates were
exposed.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case
appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Paidamoyo and
Makanaka.
“Police are
investigating a fraud case involving student nurses at a hospital. Total value
defrauded is yet to be supplied. The accused persons were not arrested,” said
Insp Chakanza.
Chitungwiza
Hospital Public Relations manager, Audrey Tasaranarwo, said the two were
exposed through verification.
“We had two
students who supplied fake certificates.
“The hospital
discovered the fraudulent act after
verifying the certificates with ZIMSEC.
“The
certificates looked very genuine that those behind the printing must also be
brought to book,” said Tasaranarwo. Herald
