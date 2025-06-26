NASSA BOARD FIRED

Government has dissolved the board of the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) with immediate effect “to align with its new strategic vision” for the State-owned pension fund, a source said.

Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Edgar Moyo has since announced the appointment of a new board, but specific details regarding its composition were not immediately available.

“All board members were served their letters on Tuesday morning,” said one source who requested not to be named because they are not allowed to talk to the media.

Nssa chairman, Dr Emmanuel Fundira, appointed in May 2023, confirmed the Nssa board’s dismissal but offered no further details.

In a termination letter of service, Minister Moyo thanked Dr Fundira and his board “for bringing stability to Nssa” during the implementation of forensic audit recommendations.

He said the termination of the contract was meant to “lay the foundation for Nssa in line with the new strategic thrust recently approved.”

Dr Fundira’s four-year term was due to run until May 2027.

Analysts say the “abrupt changes” represent another setback for Nssa, continuing a decades-long trend where high board member turnover has consistently undermined the fund’s stable operation.

An examination of Nssa’s history reveals a consistent pattern of leadership flux. Since 2015, the organisation has witnessed a rapid succession of individuals in key positions.

Mr James Matiza’s dismissal in October 2015 marked the beginning of this turbulent era, followed by a brief interim leadership under board member Mr Hashmon Matamera.

Ms Elizabeth Chitsiga’s tenure, beginning in August 2016, ended in 2018, paving the way for Mr Emmerson Mangwariri, who was subsequently relieved of his duties in 2020. Mr Arthur Manase’s appointment in January 2021 was also short-lived, as he was suspended in July 2022, leading to Dr Charles Shava’s initial assumption of leadership on a rotational basis.

Following a six-month acting period, a planned handover to Ms Agnes Masiiwa was abruptly reversed just after 24 hours.

Dr Shava was appointed substantive CEO on March 1, this year. The changes have not been confined to the general manager’s office.

The board itself has experienced a significant turnover in its chairpersons. Dr Robin Vela, who was appointed in 2015, was dismissed in 2018.

Ms Daphne Tomana briefly served as acting chairperson in April 2018, before Mr Cuthbert Chodoori’s appointment in February 2019, whose board was ultimately dissolved in November 2020.

Dr Percy Toriro’s tenure, commencing in May 2021, concluded with his resignation offer in March 2023. Nssa is a statutory body primarily mandated to provide social security to workers in Zimbabwe.

It manages a substantial, diversified investment portfolio, including equities, real estate, and fixed income, aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability of benefits for workers and pensioners.

However, Nssa has a long-standing public criticism regarding the perceived pittance paid out to pensioners, with analysts raising questions about the fund’s efficiency and beneficiaries’ welfare.

