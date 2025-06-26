ZIMURA BOSS CONVICTED, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Polisile Ncube, the executive director of the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura), has been convicted of fraud and was remanded in custody for sentencing today.

Ncube faced charges of forgery and fraud.

She appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Rufaro Panavanhu yesterday, and was acquitted of forgery charges but found guilty of fraud.

In her ruling, the magistrate stated that prosecutor Mr Boniface Masvaire successfully established a prima facie case against Ncube.

The State demonstrated that on July 14, 2023, the complainant, Mr Phillip Chipfumbu, filed a case against Zimura at the High Court, under case number HCHC482/23.

The application sought a forensic audit of the institution.

On July 20, 2023, the complainant visited the High Court and discovered that Ncube had submitted a forged CR6 document for Zimura, dated April 12, 2023, which was not registered with the Department of Deeds, Companies and Intellectual Property.

The CR6 for the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association was ultimately registered with the Department on January 15, last year, well after the complainant had already filed a police report. Herald