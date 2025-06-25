TEEN TAKES OWN LIFE OVER US$20

A 16-year-old married girl from Chimanimani committed suicide by drinking poison on Monday after her husband allegedly assaulted her while demanding change for US$20 that he had given her to buy groceries.
Police Acting Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the
incident to Chipinge Times.
Chinyoka said
that Loveness Makorokoto (16) died upon admission at Rusitu Mission Hospital.
Circumstances
are that Makorokoto was allegedly assaulted by her husband, Simbarashe Marira
(30), over change for a US$20 note that he had given her to buy groceries.
Makorokoto
approached her neighbour, Rumbidzai Makuza (34), around 2 p.m. and told her
that she had drunk poison after Marira assaulted her over change.
Makuza rushed
Makorokoto to Rusitu Mission Hospital, where she was declared dead upon
arrival.
Investigations
are ongoing. Masvingo Mirror
