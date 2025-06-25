TEEN TAKES OWN LIFE OVER US$20

A 16-year-old married girl from Chimanimani committed suicide by drinking poison on Monday after her husband allegedly assaulted her while demanding change for US$20 that he had given her to buy groceries.

Manicaland Police Acting Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident to Chipinge Times.

Chinyoka said that Loveness Makorokoto (16) died upon admission at Rusitu Mission Hospital.

Circumstances are that Makorokoto was allegedly assaulted by her husband, Simbarashe Marira (30), over change for a US$20 note that he had given her to buy groceries.

Makorokoto approached her neighbour, Rumbidzai Makuza (34), around 2 p.m. and told her that she had drunk poison after Marira assaulted her over change.

Makuza rushed Makorokoto to Rusitu Mission Hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

Investigations are ongoing. Masvingo Mirror