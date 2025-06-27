MOTHER, DAUGHTER SMASH RAPIST WITH AN AXE

A Mbembesi mother and her teenage daughter turned the tables on a suspected attempted rapist, hacking him with an axe after he broke into their home and tried to force himself on the girl.

Kwanele Hadebe, armed with an iron bar, allegedly stormed the homestead last Thursday night with chilling intent — announcing at the door that he had come to rape and rob the terrified pair.

The drama occurred shortly after 9PM, when Hadebe reportedly banged on the door and shouted: “Open up, I want to rape and rob you!”

The mother and daughter, whose names are being withheld for legal reasons, froze in fear. Moments later, Hadebe allegedly forced the door open using the iron bar and charged into the house.

Inside, he found the daughter sitting in the lounge. He allegedly pushed her to the floor and climbed on top of her, attempting to undress her while she screamed and fought back.

Hearing her daughter’s cries, the mother grabbed an axe, stormed out of her bedroom and struck Hadebe on the head in a desperate bid to save her child.

Hadebe tried to grab the axe, but the daughter wrestled it back and chopped him several times, leaving him bleeding heavily on the floor.

The pair immediately reported the incident to the police, who arrested the suspect and had him taken to hospital under guard.

Hadebe, fresh from hospital, limping and bandaged appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Evia Matura, facing charges of unlawful entry and attempted rape.

He only spoke to confirm his name and surname and the charges he was facing. He was remanded in custody to 30 June. B Metro