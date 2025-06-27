TARABABLAS FOR MUTARE

Two modern traffic interchanges, similar to the Trabablas Interchange, will be constructed at both ends of the 31,2km Christmas Pass Bypass Road, with preliminary construction works having commenced last Thursday.

The contractor, Leengate Private Limited, has begun work on the US$99 million project, which is expected to be completed within the next 15 months.

The development of the 31,2 kilometre route is being implemented through a partnership between Government and Leengate (Pvt) Ltd — having been necessitated by relentless accidents involving heavily laden haulage trucks on the Christmas Pass curves.

The Christmas Pass has become a death-trap as haulage trucks carrying heavy loads often struggle to descend the steep slopes, with brake failure and jack-knifes a common occurrence.

Barely a week passes without an accident being recorded on the Christmas Pass.

The by-pass road, which passes through Feruka on the outskirts of Mutare Central Business District (CBD), was proposed in 1992 for use by haulage trucks.

Most trucks passing through Mutare using the Beira Corridor will be destined for Mozambique, the Port of Beira, as well as Zambia, Malawi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister, Advocate Felix Mhona confirmed the commencement of the project last Friday.

“I can confirm that we have commenced work on the Christmas Pass Bypass Road, which will include interchanges,” he said, deviating from his prepared speech.

In a follow-up interview, Manicaland Provincial Roads Engineer, Engineer Raphael Sugauke said the Christmas Pass Bypass project has commenced, although mobilisation of additional equipment is still underway.

Engineer Sugauke said Leengate (Pvt) Ltd began clearing its first site camp at the Romeo Turn-off last Thursday, to be followed by the clearance of the first four kilometres of the route.

“We are pleased to note that the Christmas Pass Bypass Road project is starting with mobilisation currently happening. Clearing of the first site camp at Romeo Turn-off commenced last Thursday, and thereafter, clearing of the first 4km of the planned corridor will follow. It is crucial to note that the project includes two interchanges and several bridges. The interchanges will be located at the beginning of the project at Romeo Turn-off and the other at Mutare Teachers’ College – where the new route connects with the Mutare-Chimanimani Highway,” said Engineer Sigauke.

Leengate (Pvt) Ltd director, Mr Commence Chivanga did not elaborate on the specifics of the ongoing works.

He only said mobilisation of equipment and materials is an ongoing process that will continue throughout the project cycle.

“Mobilisation for this project is not a once-off event — it is an ongoing process. Different pieces of equipment and plant will be mobilised as and when required, and according to the programme of works,” he said.

When contacted for comment, Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza described the development as a testament to the Second Republic’s commitment to delivering on its promises.

“We have said it, and it is happening. The construction of the Christmas Pass Bypass Road has commenced. We now expect the work to proceed smoothly, and we extend our gratitude to our President, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, for a job well done,” he said.

Minister Mugadza expressed concern over the frequent accidents occurring along Christmas Pass and in the CBD, attributing them to increased traffic volumes.

“Without the bypass road, the situation will remain dire. However, thanks to our considerate leader, President Mnangagwa, we are confident that congestion and accidents will soon be a thing of the past,” he said.

The construction of the Christmas Pass Bypass Road is expected to bring relief to motorists and the travelling public, as accidents have become a frequent occurrence on the Christmas Pass, with barely a week passing without a recorded incident.

Construction of the by-pass road will also include the revamp of the problematic Sakubva (Murahwa) People’s Green Market Bridge.

Leengate (Pvt) Ltd has conducted the mandatory Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) to identify, assess, and address environmental and social consequences of the project during the construction cycle. Manica Post