TARABABLAS FOR MUTARE

Two modern traffic interchanges, similar to the Trabablas Interchange, will be constructed at both ends of the 31,2km Christmas Pass Bypass Road, with preliminary construction works having commenced last Thursday.
The contractor,
Leengate Private Limited, has begun work on the US$99 million project, which is
expected to be completed within the next 15 months.
The development
of the 31,2 kilometre route is being implemented through a partnership between
Government and Leengate (Pvt) Ltd — having been necessitated by relentless
accidents involving heavily laden haulage trucks on the Christmas Pass curves.
The Christmas
Pass has become a death-trap as haulage trucks carrying heavy loads often
struggle to descend the steep slopes, with brake failure and jack-knifes a
common occurrence.
Barely a week
passes without an accident being recorded on the Christmas Pass.
The by-pass
road, which passes through Feruka on the outskirts of Mutare Central Business
District (CBD), was proposed in 1992 for use by haulage trucks.
Most trucks
passing through Mutare using the Beira Corridor will be destined for
Mozambique, the Port of Beira, as well as Zambia, Malawi and Democratic
Republic of Congo (DRC).
Transport and
Infrastructure Development Minister, Advocate Felix Mhona confirmed the
commencement of the project last Friday.
“I can confirm
that we have commenced work on the Christmas Pass Bypass Road, which will
include interchanges,” he said, deviating from his prepared speech.
In a follow-up
interview, Manicaland Provincial Roads Engineer, Engineer Raphael Sugauke said
the Christmas Pass Bypass project has commenced, although mobilisation of
additional equipment is still underway.
Engineer
Sugauke said Leengate (Pvt) Ltd began clearing its first site camp at the Romeo
Turn-off last Thursday, to be followed by the clearance of the first four
kilometres of the route.
“We are pleased
to note that the Christmas Pass Bypass Road project is starting with
mobilisation currently happening. Clearing of the first site camp at Romeo
Turn-off commenced last Thursday, and thereafter, clearing of the first 4km of
the planned corridor will follow. It is crucial to note that the project
includes two interchanges and several bridges. The interchanges will be located
at the beginning of the project at Romeo Turn-off and the other at Mutare
Teachers’ College – where the new route connects with the Mutare-Chimanimani
Highway,” said Engineer Sigauke.
Leengate (Pvt)
Ltd director, Mr Commence Chivanga did not elaborate on the specifics of the
ongoing works.
He only said
mobilisation of equipment and materials is an ongoing process that will
continue throughout the project cycle.
“Mobilisation
for this project is not a once-off event — it is an ongoing process. Different
pieces of equipment and plant will be mobilised as and when required, and
according to the programme of works,” he said.
When contacted
for comment, Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and
Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza described the development as a testament
to the Second Republic’s commitment to delivering on its promises.
“We have said
it, and it is happening. The construction of the Christmas Pass Bypass Road has
commenced. We now expect the work to proceed smoothly, and we extend our
gratitude to our President, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, for a job well
done,” he said.
Minister
Mugadza expressed concern over the frequent accidents occurring along Christmas
Pass and in the CBD, attributing them to increased traffic volumes.
“Without the
bypass road, the situation will remain dire. However, thanks to our considerate
leader, President Mnangagwa, we are confident that congestion and accidents
will soon be a thing of the past,” he said.
The
construction of the Christmas Pass Bypass Road is expected to bring relief to
motorists and the travelling public, as accidents have become a frequent
occurrence on the Christmas Pass, with barely a week passing without a recorded
incident.
Construction of
the by-pass road will also include the revamp of the problematic Sakubva
(Murahwa) People’s Green Market Bridge.
Leengate (Pvt)
Ltd has conducted the mandatory Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
(ESIA) to identify, assess, and address environmental and social consequences
of the project during the construction cycle. Manica Post
