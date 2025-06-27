YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED : CHIWENGA TELLS ZVIGANANDA

Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga, yesterday warned corrupt businesspeople and phantom entrepreneurs for undermining the country’s economic integrity, saying their days are numbered.
This is the
second time that Chiwenga has warned those involved in malpractices, as he
turned the heat on graft.
Chiwenga
questioned the source of riches of tenderpreneurs, a derogatory term referring
to corrupt Zanu PF-connected businesspersons, who arealso known as zvigananda.
“We must shun
unscrupulous so-called businesspeople operating from briefcases with no
traceable capital or legitimate enterprise,” Chiwenga said in his address at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of
Commerce (ZNCC) annual congress in Victoria Falls.
Without naming
them, Chiwenga said, “This culture of phantom entrepreneurship, where money
appears without any known source, is not only economically corrosive but
ethically bankrupt. We all know that money does not fall from the heavens like
manna,” he said.
“Real
businesses are built through hard work, discipline, sacrifice and value
creation.
“The day of
reckoning is inevitable for those who undermine our economic integrity by
engaging in shadowy dealings.”
This is not the
first time that Chiwenga has launched a veiled but pointed broadside on the
corrupt in Zanu PF and in government.
In April,
Chiwenga warned that the country’s independence was not meant to benefit the
connected elite.
In January,
Chiwenga also fired a salvo at showy tenderpreneurs whom he termed
“zvigananda”.
He also
reprimanded individuals of questionable morals who are “growing big bellies and
splashing ill-gotten wealth.”
Chiwenga said
there was a need to shun corruption.
“Let us not
mortgage our nation's future to fleeting gain,” he said.
“Equally
imperative to this shared national and developmental vision is our collective
stance on integrity and accountability.
“As we deepen
public-private partnerships and catalyse economic growth, we must decisively
shun corruption in all its forms. There can be no room for rent-seeking
behaviour or muddy practices in a modern, competitive economy.”
He called on
businesses to uphold ethics, transparency and corporate governance.
“These values
are not optional —they are essential to investor confidence, institutional
trust and long-term national prosperity,” he said.
“Our success
lies in unlocking policy-driven growth, fostering inclusive partnerships and
embedding a culture of professionalism, transparency, productivity and
excellence.”
This year's
ZNCC congress ran on the theme Unlocking Business Potential Through Policy,
Partnerships and Productivity.
The event is a
major gathering of business leaders, industry experts, policymakers and
entrepreneurs.
Corruption has
been on the increase, plummeting to an all-time low, worsening to unprecedented
levels since 2016, as the country continues to lose billions to graft and
impunity.
According to
the results of the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index released in February,
Zimbabwe scored 21 points out of a possible 100, down from 24 points in 2023,
highlighting a decline in transparency and accountability.
Zimbabwe
performed below the sub-Saharan average score of 33 and the global average of
CPI of 43. The highest Zimbabwe has
scored since 2016 is 24. Newsday
