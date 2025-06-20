MAN KILLS DOMESTIC WORKER

A Chipinge man, Fanuel Ndapota (38), was recently sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of a 19-year-old domestic worker, Purity Mlambo, last year.

Ndapota was found guilty of murdering Mlambo by Mutare High Court Judge, Justice Isaac Muzenda.

Prosecutor, Mr Marlven Musarurwa said Ndapota was seen fleeing from the scene by a witness shortly after committing the offence.

He had taken Mlambo’s cellphone, and left behind his sandal and dust coat at the homestead where the crime was committed.

“On August 13, 2024, and at Mbezura homestead, Mukomba Village, Chief Musikavanhu, Chipinge, Fanuel Ndapota (38) killed Purity Mlambo (19) by striking her several times on the right side of the head with a bicycle crank arm. The teenager died on the spot.

“The juvenile witness heard a sound of someone groaning at around 9pm. He discovered that the sound was coming from the dining room. He went outside and saw Ndapota peeping through the window of the dining room.

“The accused person opened the dining room door while holding a steel object and advanced towards him. The juvenile ran back to the spare bedroom and locked the door from inside. He later heard footsteps of the accused person running away, and he opened the door. The juvenile screamed for help after seeing the deceased lying facing upwards on her bed sheet, breathing heavily while bleeding from the right ear and mouth.

“He noticed that the deceased’s pair of black jean trousers and pants were pulled down to knee level. He informed other people. Ms Juliet Machaya attended the scene, and found Mlambo lying dead on her bed facing upwards with blood oozing from the right ear mouth. She looked for Mlambo’s cellphone, but could not find it. She discovered that Ndapota had left a pair of pink sandals besides Mlambo’s body,” said Mr Musarurwa.

Ndapota was apprehended by the police, with the assistance of the villagers, as he attempted to flee from the village.

During the investigation, he cooperated with detectives, revealing the location where he had concealed Mlambo’s cellphone and the murder weapon.

He also provided details on how he had committed the crime.

“The accused also left a grey dust coat on the sofa. A police report was made, and officers attended the scene. They suspected that Mlambo could also have been sexually abused before or after the attack.

Another witness, Ms Christaina Makotore said she knew the accused person as her nephew. She knew Mlambo as a domestic worker at Mbezura homestead.

In the month of April 2024, Ndapota visited her and started staying with her.

On August 14, 2024, M Makotore received a message about Mlambo’s death and informed Ndapota, who did not say anything.

“Police arrested Ndapota near Save River. The accused person led to the recovery of the deceased’s cellphone which was buried at the backyard of his homestead. Ndapota also led to the recovery of the murder weapon which was in a plastic 20L bucket inside his bedroom. The accused made voluntarily indications at the scene of crime,” said Mr Musarurwa. H Metro



