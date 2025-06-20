MAN KILLS DOMESTIC WORKER

A Chipinge man, Fanuel Ndapota (38), was recently sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of a 19-year-old domestic worker, Purity Mlambo, last year.
Ndapota was
found guilty of murdering Mlambo by Mutare High Court Judge, Justice Isaac
Muzenda.
Prosecutor, Mr
Marlven Musarurwa said Ndapota was seen fleeing from the scene by a witness
shortly after committing the offence.
He had taken
Mlambo’s cellphone, and left behind his sandal and dust coat at the homestead
where the crime was committed.
“On August 13,
2024, and at Mbezura homestead, Mukomba Village, Chief Musikavanhu, Chipinge,
Fanuel Ndapota (38) killed Purity Mlambo (19) by striking her several times on
the right side of the head with a bicycle crank arm. The teenager died on the
spot.
“The juvenile
witness heard a sound of someone groaning at around 9pm. He discovered that the
sound was coming from the dining room. He went outside and saw Ndapota peeping
through the window of the dining room.
“The accused
person opened the dining room door while holding a steel object and advanced
towards him. The juvenile ran back to the spare bedroom and locked the door
from inside. He later heard footsteps of the accused person running away, and
he opened the door. The juvenile screamed for help after seeing the deceased
lying facing upwards on her bed sheet, breathing heavily while bleeding from
the right ear and mouth.
“He noticed
that the deceased’s pair of black jean trousers and pants were pulled down to
knee level. He informed other people. Ms Juliet Machaya attended the scene, and
found Mlambo lying dead on her bed facing upwards with blood oozing from the
right ear mouth. She looked for Mlambo’s cellphone, but could not find it. She
discovered that Ndapota had left a pair of pink sandals besides Mlambo’s body,”
said Mr Musarurwa.
Ndapota was
apprehended by the police, with the assistance of the villagers, as he
attempted to flee from the village.
During the
investigation, he cooperated with detectives, revealing the location where he
had concealed Mlambo’s cellphone and the murder weapon.
He also
provided details on how he had committed the crime.
“The accused
also left a grey dust coat on the sofa. A police report was made, and officers
attended the scene. They suspected that Mlambo could also have been sexually
abused before or after the attack.
Another
witness, Ms Christaina Makotore said she knew the accused person as her nephew.
She knew Mlambo as a domestic worker at Mbezura homestead.
In the month of
April 2024, Ndapota visited her and started staying with her.
On August 14,
2024, M Makotore received a message about Mlambo’s death and informed Ndapota,
who did not say anything.
“Police
arrested Ndapota near Save River. The accused person led to the recovery of the
deceased’s cellphone which was buried at the backyard of his homestead. Ndapota
also led to the recovery of the murder weapon which was in a plastic 20L bucket
inside his bedroom. The accused made voluntarily indications at the scene of
crime,” said Mr Musarurwa. H Metro
