CIO BOSS ROBBED OF SERVICE PISTOL

The head of the Criminal Investigations Department homicide division in Harare was assaulted and robbed of US$140 and a service pistol in a dramatic encounter in the city centre.
This emerged at
the Harare Magistrates Court where four suspects appeared before regional
magistrate Clever Tsikwa facing assault and robbery charges on Wednesday.
Tsika, however,
acquitted Munyaradzi Chatonzwa, Mark Tatenda Chingombe and Simbarashe Steven
Ota but found Sydney Rande guilty of assault and convicted him.
Tsikwa
initially sentenced Rande to 12 months in jail before suspending them on
condition that he pays a US$300 fine.
It was the
State’s case that on September 30, Alexandra Jachi was driving a Toyota
Fortuner on his way to his residence in Chitungwiza from Highfield when he
realised that the suspects were trailing him.
He drove to
Jongwe Corner for safety and as soon as he parked the vehicle, Chatonzwa and
Rande allegedly got out of their car and charged towards the top cop.
Jachi
disembarked from his vehicle and fired a warning shot in the air from a 9mm
police service Taurus pistol to scare Chatonzwa away, but he continued
advancing towards him.
Jachi shot
Chatonzwa once on the left leg but instead of retreating, he advanced further
and struck the top cop with an unknown object and he fell down.
The court heard
how Chatonzwa and accomplices assaulted Jachi until he lost consciousness.
Onlookers, who
attempted to save Jachi, were also attacked by the alleged robbers.
They went on to
search Jachi and stole his wallet containing US$140, service pistol and his
identity cards.
The service
pistol is yet to be recovered. Newsday
