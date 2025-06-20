CIO BOSS ROBBED OF SERVICE PISTOL

The head of the Criminal Investigations Department homicide division in Harare was assaulted and robbed of US$140 and a service pistol in a dramatic encounter in the city centre.

This emerged at the Harare Magistrates Court where four suspects appeared before regional magistrate Clever Tsikwa facing assault and robbery charges on Wednesday.

Tsika, however, acquitted Munyaradzi Chatonzwa, Mark Tatenda Chingombe and Simbarashe Steven Ota but found Sydney Rande guilty of assault and convicted him.

Tsikwa initially sentenced Rande to 12 months in jail before suspending them on condition that he pays a US$300 fine.

It was the State’s case that on September 30, Alexandra Jachi was driving a Toyota Fortuner on his way to his residence in Chitungwiza from Highfield when he realised that the suspects were trailing him.

He drove to Jongwe Corner for safety and as soon as he parked the vehicle, Chatonzwa and Rande allegedly got out of their car and charged towards the top cop.

Jachi disembarked from his vehicle and fired a warning shot in the air from a 9mm police service Taurus pistol to scare Chatonzwa away, but he continued advancing towards him.

Jachi shot Chatonzwa once on the left leg but instead of retreating, he advanced further and struck the top cop with an unknown object and he fell down.

The court heard how Chatonzwa and accomplices assaulted Jachi until he lost consciousness.

Onlookers, who attempted to save Jachi, were also attacked by the alleged robbers.

They went on to search Jachi and stole his wallet containing US$140, service pistol and his identity cards.

The service pistol is yet to be recovered. Newsday